Teens arrested in wake of carjacking on West Bluff of Peoria

PEORIA — A 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a carjacking near Bradley University on Wednesday that led to a high-speed chase and a collision with another car.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Ellis Street on a report of a carjacking. When they arrived, they found a man who told them he was approached by two males outside of his vehicle. One of them was armed with a handgun, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department. The two males then took the victim's car and drove south on Ellis. The victim was not injured.

A bit later, officers located the car in the 1700 block of North Great Oak Road and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the stolen car, however, took off at a high rate of speed, Roth said. The hijacked car then collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Main and University Street. Four people who were in the stolen car jumped out and fled on foot but were caught by Peoria and Bradley University police.

Two people who were in the car that was struck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The four who were caught by police were treated and released at an area hospital, brought to the police station for questioning and later arrested.

Sentaries Farmer, 18, was arrested on charges of vehicular hijacking, aggravated assault and resisting police. The 12-year-old boy faces counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and resisting police. One 13-year-old boy faces counts of aggravated vehicle hijacking and resisting police. The other 13-year-old boy faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting police and several traffic violations.

Both 13-year-olds were taken to the county's Juvenile Detention Center, while the 12-year-old was released to his mother. Farmer was booked into the Peoria County Jail.

Farmer did not appear in Peoria County Circuit Court to be formally charged. The status of the others, who are minors, was not immediately known Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria teens arrested in connection with carjacking, police said