Teens arrested on weapons charges

Jul. 7—Two Odessa teenagers were arrested Tuesday on weapons charges following a traffic stop.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled over a Ford Explorer around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday near South Grant Avenue and East Clements because the vehicle wasn't insured.

The officer discovered a 16-year-old was armed with a Taurus handgun and will be asking for prosecutors to file an unlawful weapons possession charge against him, the report indicated.

The officer, however, also found an AR-15 assault rifle and an illegally shortened shotgun in a spare tire compartment, according to the report.

A passenger in the car, Jorge Juan Collins, 18, told the officer the guns were his and he knew the shotgun had been illegally altered, the report stated.

Collins was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon. He was released from the Ector County jail after posting an $8,000 surety bond.