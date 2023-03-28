Teens arrested after wielding weapons in robbery attempt

Mar. 27—Two teenagers were arrested Monday on suspicion of brandishing a realistic BB gun while demanding money from a man in Stonecreek Park, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers went to the park, 8518 Akers Road, and found the victim, who said he refused to give money to 13- and 14-year-olds after both suspects also threatened him with a knife, a BPD news release said.

The suspects left the area and police found them by matching them to the suspect's description. Police reported the suspects were carrying ski masks and a realistic-looking BB gun.

Additional information about this incident may be sent to BPD by calling 661-327-7111.