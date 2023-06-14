Teen's attacker arrested hours after stabbing on 21st Street

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a stab wound to the face that he received about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lafayette police.

The boy told police he was stabbed by Kyle Barron, 36, during a fight inside the teen's house in the 2700 block of North 21st Street, according to police.

Barron left the house after stabbing the teen, and the teen gave police a detailed description of the car Barron was driving, police said.

Lafayette Police Department/file illustration

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, police found the vehicle parked at the gas station at Fourth and Romig streets, but Barron was not in it. The owner of the car, however, was inside the gas station, and police said she left drugs in plain sight inside the car.

Police arrested Kelly McKernan, 35, of Lafayette on suspicion of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia, according to jail book-in records.

More than seven hours later, an officer patrolling in the area of 18th Street and Elmwood Avenue saw Barron walking.

The officer stopped Barron about 2:35 a.m. Wednesday and arrested him.

Barron was jailed on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon, possession of meth, domestic battery and intimidation.

Both McKernan and Barron remained incarcerated Wednesday morning, according to online jail records.

