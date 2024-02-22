Teens attempt to steal alcohol from gas station, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four teenagers were arrested after allegedly attempting to steal alcohol from a gas station near the Fresno airport Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 8 p.m. they responded to Peach and McKinley Avenues after being notified by a clerk regarding an attempted robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned the four teens were attempting to steal beer when the clerk confronted them.

Investigators say the clerk had locked them inside the store until officers arrived and was assaulted in the process.

Police say the teens will be booked under suspicion of robbery.

