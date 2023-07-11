Teen's attorney seeks to exclude evidence in Volusia deputy's wrong address arrest

Volusia Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chad Weaver drove to a home in Deltona last year following a report of a home burglary alarm.

But Weaver drove to the wrong street. Then, he spotted a silver car backing out of the driveway he mistakenly thought was the address of the alarm.

Weaver motioned for the car to stop and when it didn't, he ordered “Stop the (expletive) car. Stop!”

The driver, Iyanna Y. Rollins, stopped but the situation only escalated.

Rollins, 19, of Oviedo, ended up being charged with two counts of resisting an officer with violence, and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Each is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Rollins was accused of battery and resisting on Weaver and Deputy Erica Muzzy, who was one of several deputies to respond as backup. The charging affidavit accuses Rollins of hitting and kicking Weaver and kicking Muzzy.

Rollins’ attorney, Brice Aikens, of the Umansky Law Firm in Orlando, filed a motion to throw out evidence in the case, including any identification of Rollins by Weaver or any statements made by Rollins. Aikens argued during a hearing Monday that Weaver had no legal reason to stop Rollins and violated her constitutional rights.

Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III said he would issue a ruling on the matter, possibly by Friday.

Rollins who was 18 at the time, was booked into the county jail and released the next day on $15,000 bond.

Teen faces 'very serious charges' in wrong address arrest

Her lawyer said after Monday's hearing that Rollins never had any trouble with the law until this incident. Now she's looking at four felonies.

“Very serious charges,” Aikens said. “That a person with no criminal history is subjected to this and as far as any internal affairs or reprimand from the sheriff’s office to this particular sergeant, none on record as of today. The only person who is facing any significant penalties is my client who was a teenager when this occurred.”

The sheriff’s office responded on Tuesday that most questions from The News-Journal had been addressed by Chitwood or records in the case.

The Sheriff’s Public Information Office also sent the following from Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Tuesday: “Discipline of Sheriff’s Office personnel is a matter for the sheriff to determine, not a defense attorney or Frank Fernandez. The sergeant made a human error, but that still doesn’t give the defendant a free pass to punch and kick our law enforcement officers.”

Chitwood posted about the encounter on his Facebook page soon after it happened, saying about Weaver's response to the wrong address: “It was a simple mistake I know he’d like to take back.”

Chitwood continued about Rollins: “She cussed him out, got out of the car, shouted over him, threatened him, then shoved, kicked and punched him in the head. She kicked the next deputy on scene, too.

“So what could have been a simple conversation ended in a trip to jail. Thankfully nobody had any injuries.”

Chitwood said the deputy had been attacked on social media by someone "spewing misinformation," who posted that a young white girl would not have been treated the way Rollins, who is Black, was treated.

“The truth is this young lady made a decision to fight as hard as she could against a sergeant who was just trying to clear a burglary alarm. I won’t let his character come under attack for that.”

Struggle ensues between teen and Volusia Sheriff's sergeant

Weaver was checking on a call July 18, 2022, from an alarm company that the alarm at a home on Ainsworth Avenue in Deltona had gone off but the homeowner was not responding. Weaver testified he used his phone's mapping app for directions to the house. But instead of Ainsworth Avenue, Weaver ended up one street over on Academy Avenue.

Weaver parked his car and walked toward the house on Academy Avenue. Two cars drove past Weaver on Academy before he saw the silver car with the windows tinted so dark he said he could not see inside.

Weaver’s body camera video shows him motioning at the silver car to stop and then yelling “Hey, stop the (expletive) car, stop!”

“Do you stay here?” Weaver asked.

“No,” Rollins said.

“What are you doing here?” Weaver asked.

“Why does it matter?” Rollins said.

“Turn the car off.” Weaver said.

Weaver testified Rollins started to roll up the window. Body camera video shows Weaver opening the door, reaching into the car and apparently grabbing the stick shift lever and then the ignition key.

Rollins gets out of the car and yells at Weaver.

“Don’t you ever put your (expletive) hands on me,” she yells at him.

Weaver turns her around and tells her she is not under arrest but begins to place handcuffs on her.

The two struggle as Weaver gets her on the ground while she continues to yell at him. Weaver continues to try and handcuff her.

Weaver tells her at one point to “roll the (expletive) over.”

During the struggle, Rollins calls Weaver names and threatens to bite and/or spit on him, according to a charging affidavit. She keeps telling him not to touch her. And she complains her hands are twisted in the handcuffs.

“It didn’t have to be this way,” Weaver said at one point.

“It did 'cause you were aggressive for no reason,” Rollins said.

Under questioning by Assistant State Attorney Elba Roman-Pacheco, Weaver said he was in full uniform with his police equipment, including his badge and gun.

Roman-Pacheco said Weaver was off only by one street and cited the similarities in the addresses with one being 2639 Ainsworth and the other 2629 Academy. The prosecutor said Rollins refused to stop the car, refused to follow lawful commands and was hostile to the deputy.

Roman-Pacheco also said that people are not allowed to fight police.

"And the case law is clear: Even if an arrest is illegal, a defendant is not permitted to use violence to resist an arrest," said Roman-Pacheco, adding the statute was extended in 2008 to include all other police encounters.

During cross-examination, Aikens asked Weaver whether Rollins had given him permission to touch her or reach into her vehicle. Weaver said no.

Aikens asked Weaver whether, as part of de-escalation training, he would try to defuse a situation by responding in “a less aggressive way."

“It depends on the scenario and the circumstances around it,” Weaver said.

Aikens asked Weaver whether he told Rollins he was investigating a possible burglary when he reached into the car.

“No sir, not at that point,” Weaver said.

Judge Rowe asked Weaver about Rollins telling Weaver not to touch her after he reached into the car.

Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III presides over a hearing in DeLand as defense attorney Brice Aikens argues his case, Monday, July 10, 2023.

“Do you remember touching her or was it just a struggle over trying to turn the car off? Do you remember what that was about?” Rowe asked.

“My belief and from watching the video again just reaching in and putting the car in park and turning the car off,” Weaver said. “That’s the only thing that I can think. At no point did I grab her or try to pull her out of the vehicle.”

Rollins did not testify. When asked after the hearing if she wished she had handled the situation differently, her lawyer answered.

“I think that looking back, the professionals that we employ to be professional should do so,” Aikens said. "My client responded as anyone would subjected to that assault and that conduct that was behest upon her that was not in anyway instigated by my client."

