Teens behind dog attack on ‘Buddy’ the cat are under arrest, Pennsylvania officials say

A pair of teenage suspects responsible for a brutal dog attack on a Philadelphia family’s cat have been taken into custody after turning themselves in, according to Pennsylvania officials.

The suspects were captured on video letting a pair of dogs off their leashes and encouraging them to attack a cat sitting on a porch, cheering them on as they mauled the animal, news outlets reported. The attack was finally stopped when a person inside the home came outside and intervened.

The cat, named Buddy, survived in critical condition, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Buddy the cat has been receiving veterinary care since the attack and is recovering.

That video, first shared online by the Pennsylvania SPCA on March 22, sparked wide scale outrage online. The video has since been taken down.

Three days later, on March 25, the PSPCA announced it had identified the suspects.

Accompanied by a parent, the teens walked into the Pennsylvania SPCA to “address the charges,” the organization said in a social media post.

“Both of the suspects have been taken into custody and are pending a custodial determination hearing,” the post said. The suspects are 12 and 17 years old.

Their dogs have been taken in by the SPCA as the investigation continues.

The teens face several charges including felony animal fighting and aggravated animal cruelty, according to the PSPCA, but these charges do not allow for the juvenile suspects to be treated as adults.

Though Buddy was in terrible shape following the attack, the cat is still alive and recovering, thanks to emergency veterinary care and SPCA help, posts show.

“Buddy remains in critical condition, but his prognosis is hopeful,” the PSPCA said.

