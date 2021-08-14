A teen's birthday wish was for his mom to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So she did it.

Sheletta Brundidge has three children, and each time she gave birth Brundidge said she almost died.

Medical workers and doctors ignored her concerns and symptoms multiple times, an issue Brundidge says is too common within the Black community.

Her experience with the healthcare system led Brundidge to develop hesitancy toward receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Up until last week, she had no plans to get vaccinated. Instead, she followed socially distanced protocols and kept her mask on in public.

But then, her now 15-year-old son told her he just had one birthday wish – for his mom to get vaccinated.

Aside from her oldest son Andrew, Brundidge also has two autistic children. Andrew worried if his mom was unvaccinated and contradicted COVID-19, the family would be motherless.

Indiana University: Supreme Court declines request by students to block COVID-19 vaccine mandate

COVID-19 and the wealth gap: How the pandemic has increased wealth disparities

"Andrew told me, 'Mom, no one is going to care for me and my autistic siblings like you will," Brundidge told USA TODAY. "So I knew I had to ease his anxiety about that. I couldn't add to his worries mentally."

On Friday at 2 p.m. Brundidge got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with her son and Gov. Tim Walz by her side. Gov. Walz attended as part of an effort to encourage other communities of color to get vaccinated.

As a host of WCCO Radio and her own podcast, Sheletta Makes Me Laugh, Brundidge said she hopes her story encourages Black and Brown residents to get vaccinated, despite their reservations. Dozens of Brundidge's podcast listeners and local residents arrived to clap and support Brundidge as she received her first dose.

"The support that showed up felt like family and it felt so good," Brundidge said. "Now hopefully others will do what I did."

Sheletta Brundidge held her son Andrew's hand as she got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Black people make up about 10% of those fully vaccinated in the U.S., according to the Centers for Control Disease and Prevention. Members of the Black community are also twice as likely to be hospitalized or die if tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues

Before confronting his mom, Andrew Brundidge took a few weeks to research and read information about the COVID-19 vaccine and the disease itself. He saw the "scary" odds against the Black community and knew he needed to convince his mother to get vaccinated. After long and open conversations, he said he's happy his mother will complete his birthday wish.

"I didn't want my mom to be another statistic. I told her, 'Who's going to take care of us if something happens to you?'" Andrew told USA TODAY.

On the day of her vaccination appointment, Brundidge said she was still "extremely nervous." But as soon as she received her shot, she felt relieved and protected. Brundidge hopes other Black and Brown people will choose to get vaccinated for the sake of their health and others, even if they're scared.

"Do it scared, get vaccinated scared like me. It's worth it, in the end, to send a positive message and be protected.,"

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Son's birthday wish was for his mom to get COVID vaccine