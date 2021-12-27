Teen's body found in Guadalupe River; search for missing Texas State student continues

A badly decomposed body found in the Guadalupe River last week has been identified as a 16-year-old from South Texas, hushing speculation that the body could have belonged to missing Texas State student Jason Landry.

Guadalupe County deputies were called out last week to an area on the Guadalupe River near Seguin, just 20 miles from Landry's last known whereabouts near Luling in central Caldwell County.

They found a badly decomposed body on Dec. 20 in the area of FM 1117 at the Guadalupe River Bridge.

On Monday, after an autopsy was performed, authorities confirmed that the body was Benjamin "Tank" Loera, who had been missing from Vanderbilt, near Victoria, since Oct. 26.

As for Landry, who has been missing since December 2020, Caldwell County sheriff's office Capt. Jeff Ferry said the search continues.

In a Facebook post to the Missing Person-Jason Landry page, Landry's family confirmed that Jason Landry was not the person whose remains were found last week. Before Loera was identified as the person, Landry's family asked that the community pray for person's family.

“Please be in prayer that they are able to find out who this unknown person is and their suffering family will know what happened to their loved one,” the post read.

Loera’s death is being ruled as a homicide and as of Monday, three people are in custody in Jackson County on charges relating to Loera’s disappearance, according to authorities.

Additional charges are expected in the following days.

