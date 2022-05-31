Teens came to fight her daughter. Blue Springs mom says they beat her up instead

A Blue Springs mom recovering from a concussion, broken nose and black eyes said she worries that police won’t hold the teenage girls she says attacked her accountable.

Michelle Audo, 48, said Blue Springs police told her that the two girls she says punched her two weeks ago in her driveway are charged with simple assault and will be prosecuted through “youth court.” According to a police report, officers with the Community Youth Outreach Division will handle the case.

And Audo doesn’t agree, saying they should face more severe charges and punishments for causing injuries that kept her from work for a week and suffering headaches every day for two weeks. She said the officer told her that the teens were as young as 13 and 14.

“They think they are grown enough to beat up someone’s mom, I think they need to pay the consequences,” Audo told The Star. “What’s going to stop them from coming back? Or to do this to somebody else?”

Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said Monday morning that the case is still under investigation. At this point, he said, it’s being handled by the juvenile unit, but cases can be moved up to family court based on injuries sustained in an assault. In family court, teens go before a judge.

Audo said she and her husband were asleep when their daughters – ages 16 and 18 – woke them up between 10:30 and 10:45 the night of May 14. The oldest said that a “carload of girls” were out front and wanted to fight the younger sister, Audo said.

Still sleepy, Audo went downstairs to tell the girls to leave. She figured that’s all it would take.

But the three to four girls in the white sedan refused to go, Audo said, and instead got more aggressive and kept demanding that the younger daughter come outside.

“You guys just need to go,” Audo said she told them as she got closer to the car. “I go, ‘You know, she’s not coming out.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, either she’s coming out or we’re coming in.’ And I’m like ‘No, you’re not.’

“… And then two of them jumped out of the car.”

One of the girls, who Audo and the family described as having blond hair, hit her in the face, Audo told police.

“Ms. Audo stated the blonde female ended up on top of her and was continuing to strike her in the face with a closed fist,” the police report said. The other girl, described by the family as having black hair, ended up “on top of Ms. Audo trying to help the blonde female,” the older daughter told police.

Audo’s husband and older daughter came outside and immediately tried to help. The older daughter told police that she “pulled the black haired female off of Ms. Audo and then pulled off the blonde female,” according to the report.

“Ms. Audo stated that when she stood up the blonde female took a fighting stance and was moving toward her,” the report said. That’s when her husband, who took a cane with him outside, was able to use that to bring her to the ground, Audo said.

The two teens who initially got out of the car, got back inside the white sedan and the car drove away.

After leaving the Audo home, one of the suspects allegedly posted a Snapchat story detailing the assault that Audo’s younger daughter took screenshots of.

One message read: “Imagine letting ur mom get her ass beat.”

And another read, “Tell yo mom to come clean her blood off my windshield.”

A couple of hours after the incident, police spoke to the two teens named in the report. One of the girls told police that Audo “came to the side of the car and swung” at one of the teens inside and that’s when the teen hit her in return, the report said.

The suspect who was allegedly on top of Audo and was removed and then knocked to the ground told police “she felt as if she was assaulted.” When asked why she didn’t call police, she said “she thought she would be in trouble,” the police report said.

Audo — who said she doesn’t remember the actual assault — waited for six days before she went to the doctor. At that time, she was diagnosed with the concussion and fractured nose. Sunday was the first day she didn’t have a headache.

In the two weeks since the incident, Audo said she hasn’t heard from any of the parents of the girls in the car. No apologies. And only two suspects were named in the report. At least one other teen was there, she said.

“I was severely hurt,” Audo said. “These girls seem to have zero regard for anybody. And to me, it seems like they think they can do whatever they want. And they get away with it.”