Teens charge in racist vandalism case

Mar. 11—NEWBURYPORT — A Gloucester teen and two others are accused of creating racist vandalism found next to an office at The Tannery in late January.

The Newburyport Human Rights Commission and Police Department released a statement Tuesday condemning the vandalism.

The rug outside Marc Clopton's Actors Studio, 12 Federal St., had to be replaced after someone painted a racial slur on it.

"This epitaph is hateful and harmful. We cannot say strongly enough that we condemn such expressions and acts, whether rendered with malice, in jest, rebellion or for attention," the statement reads. "Words (and images and symbols) such as the one placed outside of the Actors Studio are a constant reminder of the biases and discrimination that have flowed through American society against people of color."

The statement comes roughly two weeks after Newburyport police summonsed three teenagers to juvenile court on charges of vandalism. The teen that painted the racist word also faces a malicious destruction of property charge.

Clopton, who founded The Actors Studio in 1991, discovered the racist graffiti on Jan. 31, hours before the first day of Black History Month. It was painted only feet away from his small poster dedicated to the late civic rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said the 14-year-old teens implicated in the case live in Newburyport, Newbury and Gloucester and were summonsed to court on Feb. 22. The court has yet to hear the cases but are expected to do so soon, he added.

Back in February, Simons said police do not believe the graffiti was targeting anyone at The Actors Studio.

A Human Rights Commission spokesperson said an official statement from the group was delayed in order to include several voices from within the organization before release.

"As a nation grappling with a legacy of racism and confronting a disturbing rise in hate speech, we must take every opportunity to collectively stand up to and reject all expressions of hate. We can't normalize them, or give them power, or let them sow disrespect, division or violence. Words (and images and symbols) such as the one placed outside of the Actors Studio this week are a constant reminder of the biases and discrimination that have flowed through American society against people of color," the statement reads.

Following Clopton's discovery, he wrote a letter to the Times' sister paper, The Daily News of Newburyport, saying he would like to speak to those responsible.

"I am assuming you are young, based on the style of your graffiti, so I have hope that you might learn from this experience. Whoever you are, you have displayed an abysmal lack of humanity in going out of your way to promote hate and racism," Clopton wrote. "What you did is wrong and illegal, but the conversation can't end there. I hope, with all my heart, that we might have a conversation so that I might understand how you came to feel the need to take such an action, and that you might understand the consequences of what you did."

A phone call to Clopton for reaction was not returned Wednesday.

