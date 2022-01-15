Teens charged as adults after killing of Anderson man in March on Indy's far east side

Two juvenile boys were charged as adults in connection with the March 2021 killing of a man who was shot during a firearm exchange organized online, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Tremayne Hobson Jr., 17, and Demetrius Coakley,16, were charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury on Friday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The boys were arrested in connection to the killing of 30-year-old Dusty Lawrence that occurred on March 28 just before 3 p.m. on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Lawrence, from Anderson, drove to the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive with his pregnant wife and 5-year-old daughter to swap firearms with an individual he was communicating with through an app called Discord, according to a probable cause affidavit. When the murder first was reported, family and police had mistakenly said the communication was via Facebook Marketplace.

Lawrence was shot in his car in the presence of his wife and daughter. Emergency medical personnel took Lawrence in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

Dusty Lawrence with his wife, Betsy, and daughter, Madyson.

When they arrived at the address, on Newcastle Drive, given by the person on the app, a woman came out of the garage and told Lawrence and his family no one was selling firearms at the home, according to the affidavit.

Lawrence and his family drove to the corner of Newcastle Drive and Rinehall Drive and the person on the app messaged that he would be there soon. Lawrence’s wife saw two males come from a home on Newcastle Drive, according to the affidavit.

Her husband got out of the car to get a gun box and two boxes of ammunition and handed one of the males the items by the trunk of the family’s car, Lawrence’s wife told detectives, according to the affidavit.

Two to three minutes later, Lawrence’s wife heard three to four gunshots and saw the two males running away, she told detectives, according to the affidavit.

She helped her husband into the passenger seat of their car then drove to a different location to call 911.

Surveillance video from a neighbor, close to where the shooting occurred, captured three individuals walking from a house on Newcastle Drive then about three minutes later the individuals are seen running back the direction they came, according to the affidavit.

Detectives matched a photo of Hobson Jr. from his mother’s Facebook page to a male wearing red checkered pants caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera around the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Hobson Jr.’s room and found a tan handgun and a pair of red and black checkered pants, according to the affidavit. The individual on the Discord app had sent a photo of a tan handgun to Lawrence before the shooting.

Photos of a pink and silver handgun, similar to one recovered after the shooting in Lawrence’s car, were found on Hobson Jr.’s phone, according to affidavit.

Police tracked Coakley down through a You Tube account and matched his phone number to the one used for the account that was messaging Lawrence on the app, according to the affidavit.

Detectives discovered, after searching Coakley’s phone, photos of guns sent to Lawrence through the gun trading app, according to the affidavit.

“He was just a good kid,” Jeff Rector, Lawrence's uncle, said about a month after his nephew’s death. “He didn’t have a bad word to say about anybody."

