Teens charged for allegedly stealing Air Jordans during exchange at Ross Chick-fil-A

Three teens are facing charges after allegedly stealing a pair of sneakers during an exchange in a Chick-fil-A parking lot over the weekend.

At around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Ross Township police were called to Chick-fil-A on McKnight Road for a report of a person being threatened with a gun.

The victim told police he was meeting with Amare Gee, 17, of Pittsburgh, in the Chick-fil-A parking lot to sell him Air Jordan 1 Lows shoes for $800. The victim said Gee attempted to pay him through an app but the payment didn’t go through.

A person later determined to be Davonte Jones, 16, of Kennedy, allegedly pulled out a gun and said, “We ain’t paying. Get outta here” before Gee, Jones and the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, later determined to be Rashan Farrow-Russell, 18, of Pittsburgh, pulled away.

The victim’s father told police he chased the vehicle and it struck him in the legs.

Officers spotted the Impala near the Big Lots on McKnight Road and detained Gee, Jones and Farrow-Russell. They got a search warrant for the car and found a stolen pistol inside, according to court documents, and the Air Jordans.

They are each charged with robbery and conspiracy. Jones is also facing a gun charge and Farrow-Russell is facing traffic violations, including driving without a license.

They are each due back in court later this month.

