Teens charged after Bristol attempted motorbike theft

Two teenagers have been charged following the attempted theft of a motorbike during which members of the public were threatened.

Three people in balaclavas targeted the vehicle in Berkeley Square, Clifton, Bristol, at about 15:45 BST on Monday.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 16 and 17-year-old had since been charged with attempted robbery.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.

The 16-year-old charged in connection with the incident was additionally charged with theft of a motor vehicle, breaching bail conditions, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The 17-year-old was also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving dangerously, driving without insurance, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and being carried on a motor vehicle which was stolen.

Police said another 17-year-old had also been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and remains in police custody.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk