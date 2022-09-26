Teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner

Two teens charged in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner in Battle Creek were arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on open murder and weapons charges.

Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, are both charged with open murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm, Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said Monday.

Smith, a juvenile, is being charged as an adult in the case.

Open murder includes both first- and second-degree murder. If convicted of the more serious charge, Nelson and Smith could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A third suspect is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Kai suffered a single gunshot wound to the head in the early morning hours of Sept. 20 while sleeping inside his family's Cliff Street apartment. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Battle Creek Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt said city residents played an integral role in helping police identify and arrest the three teenage suspects.

"I think the outrage from the community with this specific crime was significant and that’s why we saw such an outpouring of information, people willing to help and wanting to help in bringing these suspects to justice," Rabbitt said during a press conference Friday.

"The assistance and aid from the community was amazing," he added. "People wanted to see justice for Kai Turner."

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Cliff Street at about 2:20 a.m. Sept. 20. They found Kai had been shot while inside the home. Lifesaving efforts were performed by members of the Battle Creek police and fire departments and LifeCare Ambulance, and he was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he later died.

Rabbitt reaffirmed Friday that Kai and his family were not the intended target in the shooting, and said the intended target was living in a separate apartment inside the building.

Deputy Chief of Police Shannon Bagley has said that the shooting was likely a case of someone looking to obtain some form of retribution or payback against another person.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a dark-colored SUV drove past the residence, and someone fired multiple rounds into the home of multiple apartments. Rabbitt said Friday there's evidence to suggest multiple guns were involved in the shooting.

Police recovered a stolen black Audi Q7 they suspected was used during the shooting later Sept. 20, in the area of Wagner Drive. The car was reported stolen from West Columbia Avenue Sept. 18.

Battle Creek police were assisted in the investigation by the Michigan Department of Corrections-Parole and Probation and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for the Detroit area.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Teens charged in fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner in Battle Creek