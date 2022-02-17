Teens charged in fatal shooting of Canton resident Terrell Lipkins to be tried as adults

Terrell Lipkins, 51, was killed outside a northeast Canton apartment on Jan. 8, 2022.

CANTON – Two teens charged with murder for the shooting death of a Canton man will be tried as adults.

Stark County Family Court held hearings on Feb. 10 and Feb. 14, moving the criminal cases against Craig Avery, 16, of Akron, and Ajani Smith, 17, from juvenile court to Stark County Common Pleas.

The pair were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Terrell Lipkins Sr., 51, of Canton, on Jan. 8 outside his girlfriend's Gilbert Avenue NE home.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office will prosecute the case under the supervision of the Juvenile Division Chief Melissa Day, office spokesperson Christian Turner said.

"As with any case with this level of seriousness, just as we did in 2021, we intend to pursue justice to the full extent of the law," Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said prior to the hearing.

In Ohio, juveniles charged with murder must be tried as adults if they are 16 years old or older or have been previously served time in an Ohio Department of Youth Services facility for a first- or second-degree felony conviction.

Avery and Smith had been held at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center in Canton Township while their cases were pending in juvenile court. Avery has since been transferred to the Stark County Jail, both awaiting their next court appearance.

Defense attorney Ralph Lacki is representing Avery and Kelly Murray was tapped to represent Smith.

