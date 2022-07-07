Teens charged in fatal shooting at Raleigh gas station, 1 of 3 homicides in 24 hours

Police have arrested two teens in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Raleigh gas station Tuesday, one of three fatal shootings in the city that day.

Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, has been charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemp, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact in the death of 33-year-old Hurebaves Ransom Williams..

Williams was shot early Tuesday afternoon outside an Exxon gas station in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue and died at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooter was driving an early 2000s Toyota Camry with a black painted hood and silver rims, The News & Observer previously reported.

3 people fatally shot in Raleigh

Williams was one of three people fatally shot in Raleigh on Tuesday.

A toddler and man were killed Tuesday night at a North Raleigh apartment complex off Spring Forest Road. Detectives have charged 22-year-old Natanael Ezequiel Baez, with murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

As of May 25, there had been 18 homicides in Raleigh, including 16 fatal shootings, according to police.

Those numbers were up from 13 homicides, including 10 fatal shootings, in 2021 and nine homicides, including seven fatal shootings, in 2020.

The N&O has asked the Police Department for more current numbers.

Woman shot Sunday in Raleigh

Raleigh police are also investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a reported shooting shortly after 2:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street in south Raleigh and found a woman with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

People with helpful information are encouraged to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message.