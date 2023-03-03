Teens charged in Greensburg knife attack to be prosecuted as juveniles

Mar. 3—Two teens charged as adults in connection with a knife attack and robbery in 2021 at Lynch Field in Greensburg will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani, following a brief hearing on Thursday, ruled a private evaluation determined Jackson Jeffrey Martin, 18, of Hempfield, and Janis Biller, 17, of Hunker, were amenable to rehabilitation in the juvenile justice system and approved the transfer to remove the prosecutions from the adult courts.

The transfer means if convicted, Martin and Biller cannot be kept in custody or under court supervision beyond their 21st birthdays.

Martin and Biller were charged as adults with robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault and other related offenses in connection with the Oct. 24, 2021, incident that police said started in the Lynch Field parking lot.

According to authorities, Martin drove into the parking lot with Biller as his passenger to attend an arranged deal to sell vape pens to another minor. The alleged victim told police Biller held a large knife between her legs while in the vehicle.

Police contended Martin claimed he did not have the merchandise but still demanded $150, which prompted the alleged victim to run away with another teen. Martin and Biller pursued them in their vehicle until the alleged victim fell near the park restrooms.

Biller got out of the SUV, demanded money and threatened the teen with a knife, according to police.

Both Martin and Biller last year were freed from detention on unsecured bonds as they awaited trial.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.