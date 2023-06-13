Teens charged in May 23 Fond du Lac shooting that was suspected retaliation for May 7 fatal shooting

FOND DU LAC – Two Fond du Lac teens have been charged with attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime with a dangerous weapon after a May 23 shooting that was suspected to be retaliation for a May 7 fatal shooting in Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges June 12 and said the shooting incidents involve two different gangs operating in Fond du Lac.

The teens charged in the May 23 shooting are Lamarion J. Moore, 19, and Adamite Willey, 16. The DA’s Office said Moore also faces a repeater enhancer and additional bail jumping charges.

Bail was set at $1 million cash for both Moore and Willey and preliminary hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 22.

What happened in the May 23 shooting?

A news release from Fond du Lac Police Department said officers responded to the area of South Main Street and East Pioneer Road at around 9 p.m. May 23 for the report of possible gunshots coming from the area.

The release said officers searched the area and did not locate any potential witnesses and no injuries or property damage had been reported.

Later that night, the police department received a call that led to canvassing the area directly around the Pioneer Pit Stop BP, 20 E. Pioneer Road, where officers found nine spent handgun casings.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police people thought the vehicle that was shot at the gas station, a white sedan that was later driven to Maplewood Commons and was found to have bullet holes in it, was involved in helping the suspects from the May 7 fatal shooting flee the scene in that incident.

Police processed the white sedan for evidence and found a bullet strike to the hood in the area of the front seat passenger section. The round went into the hood and exited through the under section of the hood. A second bullet strike entered and then exited the passenger side mirror. A third bullet strike was to the front passenger quarter panel just in front of the front passenger door. The round struck the panel and hit an interior piece of metal. A fourth bullet struck the roof over the passenger door. A fifth bullet strike was observed in the backrest of the passenger rear seat located in the fabric. Another bullet strike was located in the passenger headlamp module. Investigators believed seven bullets struck the vehicle in which three rounds were recovered.

The criminal complaint said detectives investigated a potential link between the May 23 shooting and the May 7 fatal shooting. During that investigation, the criminal complaint said it was believed two gangs are operating in the city: Born to Kill (BTK) and Crenshaw Mafia Gang (CMG). The complaint said it is believed the suspects in the May 7 fatal shooting are members of the BTK gang and an alleged victim of the May 7 shooting is a member of the CMG gang.

What happened in the May 7 fatal shooting?

Tatyanna Zech, 20, was killed and a 49-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were injured after the May 7 shooting at Maplewood Commons apartment complex near Martin Avenue and East Pioneer Road.

One of the suspects in that case, Parise E. Larry Jr., 14, turned himself in to police and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The other suspect in that case, Antonio Johnston, 17, remains at large. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney’s office requested a nationwide warrant for him, which allows Fond du Lac law enforcement to use federal resources to find and arrest him.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, surveillance footage captured images of Larry and Johnston shooting at a group of at least five people in the parking lot at the apartment complex. One member of the second group pulled out a gun and shot one round back.

Police also found spent 9mm casings in and around the complex and two guns in a nearby dumpster, the complaint said.

One unidentified eyewitness said they were aware of a conflict between Larry and Johnston and members of the other group, according to the criminal complaint.

Larry and Johnston have been charged with eight felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

How to submit tips

If anyone has information about the shootings, they’re asked to contact Fond du Lac police at 920-906-5555 or Detective Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721 or nhahn@fdl.wi.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted at the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740.

Rebecca Loroff contributed to this report.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac gangs involved in May 23 shooting, May 7 fatal shooting