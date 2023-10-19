Teens charged with murder in deadly shooting outside Rochester store

Rochester police have charged two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a man outside a Portland Avenue store earlier this month.

Shalar Davy, 32, was fatally shot just before midnight on Oct. 5 outside 1166 Portland Ave., according to Rochester police. Davy was shot just after an argument broke out on the sidewalk, officers said. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died.

Jordan Torres, 16, and Eric Thomas Jr., 15, were each charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with Davy's death, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

The two are accused of killing Davy in what police described as a "marijuana related robbery," Umbrino said.

Torres, who reportedly fled to New York City after the killing, was apprehended in Westchester County last week. He was brought back to Rochester, where he was arraigned in Youth Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Children's Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Thomas was apprehended - along with two other teens - on Wednesday at a store on West Ridge Road. The trio allegedly tried to discard two loaded handguns and one unloaded handgun in the store's bathroom before they were taken into custody, Umbrino said. The weapons were recovered.

Thomas, who also had an outstanding Family Court warrant, was remanded to the Monroe County Children's Detention Center. The two teens apprehended with Thomas on Wednesday - a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old - were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of weapon, according to police.

As part of the ongoing homicide investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a Dewey Avenue location and recovered a .45 caliber handgun. A 19-year-old was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with that warrant, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jordan Torres, Eric Thomas charged in deadly Rochester NY shooting