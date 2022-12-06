Teens charged with murder after Midlands man found dead in his yard, sheriff says

Two teenagers were charged with murder the week after a man’s body was found in the yard of his Midlands home, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

No bond was set for Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, on the murder charges, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Mack, who is being charged as an adult, was also arrested on a possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge, according to the release.

The two were arrested after the discovery of the Estate Court man in his yard, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in Orangeburg in the area between U.S. 178/Charleston Highway and U.S. 301/Five Chop Road.

At about 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 29, both law enforcement officers and EMS responded to an emergency call at the home, according to the release. The caller said the man was unconscious, but emergency responders determined he had died, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they believe the man was shot the previous night.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Ricke Irick was the victim. The 18-year-old died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

“This is just absolutely senseless,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release. “But they’ll get at least 30 years to think about their actions.”

Despite the charges against Mack and Washington, more arrests are expected, according to Ravenell.

Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550, Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.