Teens charged in racist vandalism case

Dave Rogers, Gloucester Daily Times, Mass.
·3 min read

Mar. 11—NEWBURYPORT — A Gloucester teen and two others are accused of creating racist vandalism found next to an office at The Tannery in late January.

The Newburyport Human Rights Commission and Police Department released a statement Tuesday condemning the vandalism.

The rug outside Marc Clopton's Actors Studio, 12 Federal St., had to be replaced after someone painted a racial slur on it.

"This epitaph is hateful and harmful. We cannot say strongly enough that we condemn such expressions and acts, whether rendered with malice, in jest, rebellion or for attention," the statement reads. "Words (and images and symbols) such as the one placed outside of the Actors Studio are a constant reminder of the biases and discrimination that have flowed through American society against people of color."

The statement comes roughly two weeks after Newburyport police summonsed three teenagers to juvenile court on charges of vandalism. The teen that painted the racist word also faces a malicious destruction of property charge.

Clopton, who founded The Actors Studio in 1991, discovered the racist graffiti on Jan. 31, hours before the first day of Black History Month. It was painted only feet away from his small poster dedicated to the late civic rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said the 14-year-old teens implicated in the case live in Newburyport, Newbury and Gloucester and were summonsed to court on Feb. 22. The court has yet to hear the cases but are expected to do so soon, he added.

Back in February, Simons said police do not believe the graffiti was targeting anyone at The Actors Studio.

A Human Rights Commission spokesperson said an official statement from the group was delayed in order to include several voices from within the organization before release.

"As a nation grappling with a legacy of racism and confronting a disturbing rise in hate speech, we must take every opportunity to collectively stand up to and reject all expressions of hate. We can't normalize them, or give them power, or let them sow disrespect, division or violence. Words (and images and symbols) such as the one placed outside of the Actors Studio this week are a constant reminder of the biases and discrimination that have flowed through American society against people of color," the statement reads.

Following Clopton's discovery, he wrote a letter to the Times' sister paper, The Daily News of Newburyport, saying he would like to speak to those responsible.

"I am assuming you are young, based on the style of your graffiti, so I have hope that you might learn from this experience. Whoever you are, you have displayed an abysmal lack of humanity in going out of your way to promote hate and racism," Clopton wrote. "What you did is wrong and illegal, but the conversation can't end there. I hope, with all my heart, that we might have a conversation so that I might understand how you came to feel the need to take such an action, and that you might understand the consequences of what you did."

A phone call to Clopton for reaction was not returned Wednesday.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Recommended Stories

  • John Lewis warns of 'painful' store closures

    The retail giant reports big losses and says it does not expect to reopen all of its shops post-lockdown.

  • Erivo on near-EGOT status: 'I’m just going to keep working'

    The performer’s brilliant performance in the Broadway revival won her the 2016 Tony for best actress in a musical. “I guess I didn’t expect to be this close this soon,” Erivo told The Associated Press of her almost-EGOT status. Others have won a Tony, Grammy and Emmy in a single run like Erivo did, including Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones of “Dear Evan Hansen” fame and Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel from “The Band’s Visit.”

  • Man accuses Oklahoma restaurant of treason for requiring masks, video shows. ‘Nazis!’

    “You’re a traitor to the country. All of you!”

  • Deaf women fought for the right to vote

    Women protested outside the White House in 1917, seeking the right to vote. Harris & Ewing via Library of CongressIf Susan B. Anthony had a deaf sister, everyone would know that deaf suffragists fought tirelessly for expanding women’s right to vote, right alongside Anthony herself. Everyone would know deaf suffragists contributed to women’s emancipation in the United States and Britain and that they lived bold lives. As a researcher of deaf history, including deaf women’s history, I work to illuminate the often hidden history of deaf people and their unique contributions to the world. I have unearthed historical information about deaf women suffragists and assembled it into an online collection chronicling what is known – so far – about these women and their lives. Despite harsh, discriminatory conditions, low pay and lack of recognition, countless deaf women have fought with brilliance and dedication for personal and professional recognition, including for the right to vote. Underpaid and discriminated against Annie Jump Cannon, deaf woman, astronomer and suffragist. New York World-Telegram and the Sun Newspaper via Wikimedia Commons Annie Jump Cannon was a pioneering astronomer. Born in 1863, she experienced progressive hearing loss starting at a young age. One of the first women from Delaware to attend college, she was her class valedictorian when she graduated from Wellesley College, where she excelled in the sciences and mathematics. In 1896, she was hired as a “woman computer” at the Harvard College Observatory, along with another prominent deaf astronomer, Henrietta Swan Leavitt. The work involved looking at photos of stars and calculating their brightness, position and color. The two were paid between 25 and 50 cents an hour – half the rate paid to men doing similar work. Nevertheless, Cannon is credited with cataloging 350,000 stars. Building on others’ work, Cannon revolutionized and refined a system to rank stars from hottest to coolest that is still used today by the International Astronomical Union, though it is named for Harvard, not for her. Cannon was a member of the National Woman’s Party, formed in 1916 to advocate for passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing women to vote. Cannon’s suffragist efforts used her profession as a launchpad, as when she declared that “if women can organize the sky, we can organize the vote.” She used her prominence to pave the way for women in the sciences, becoming the first woman to receive an honorary degree from Oxford University in 1925, and facing down eugenicists who blocked her from joining the National Academy of Sciences because she was deaf. In 1938, after 40 years of service, her role as “the dean of women astronomers” finally earned her a permanent faculty position at Harvard, where she worked until her death three years later. A lunar crater, Cannon, and an asteroid, Cannonia, are named for her. Two British women faced prison Helen Kirkpatrick Watts, a deaf suffragist. Nottingham Post British deaf suffragist Helen K. Watts, born in 1881, was a militant member of the radical Women’s Social and Political Union who demonstrated at Parliament in 1909 for the women’s vote. After one protest that year, she was arrested and imprisoned – but began a 90-hour hunger strike that resulted in her release. As she left, she declared: “The Suffragettes have come out of the drawing-room, the study and the debating hall, and the committee rooms of Members of Parliament, to appeal to the real sovereign power of the country – the people.” In 1913, she left the more violent group and joined the nonviolent Women’s Freedom League, also seeking women’s right to vote. British suffragist Kate Harvey did not want to pay taxes unless she was allowed to vote. Ann Donnelly One of her sister leaders in the Women’s Freedom League was British deaf suffragist Kate Harvey. Harvey believed in not paying taxes until women were granted the vote – which resulted in authorities breaking into her home to arrest and imprison her in 1913. A silent voice in print Laura Redden Searing, deaf journalist and feminist activist. C.W. Moulton, The Magazine For Poetry via Wikimedia Commons Laura Redden Searing, born in 1840, was a gifted American poet, newspaper reporter and writer – often using the male pseudonym Howard Glyndon so her work would be taken more seriously. Deafened by illness as a child, she entered the Missouri School for the Deaf when she was 15 years old and learned sign language, graduating in 1858, writing an address and “farewell poem” that was published in the American Annals of the Deaf. When communicating with nonsigners, she wrote with a pencil and pad – with which she conducted countless interviews over many years as a reporter and writer. In 1860, Searing became the earliest deaf woman journalist, writing for the St. Louis Republican, whose editors sent her to Washington in September 1861. There, she cultivated friendships with prominent leaders and interviewed Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, soldiers on the battlefield, and President Abraham Lincoln. She also met future Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth, and taught him fingerspelling, a manual alphabet that is used in sign language. When the Civil War ended in 1865, she traveled to Europe and picked up reading and writing in French, German, Spanish and Italian. She continued writing news stories for the St. Louis Republican and The New York Times. Returning to the United States in 1870, Searing wrote on a wide variety of topics for the New York Evening Mail and other newspapers and magazines. Searing had a literary circle of admiring friends who supported her work. She also contributed articles and poems to the popular national Silent Worker newspaper, published by the New Jersey School for the Deaf. She was a feminist who wrote about women’s issues such as unequal pay and women’s sexuality. She also explained her support for an 1872 campaign for women’s right to vote with an analogy to the freeing of the slaves after the Civil War: “I believe I am called upon to sign this petition in conformation with that clause of our constitution which recognizes the equal rights of all human beings of lawful age and sound mind without regard to sex, color, or social condition. Having decided that black people do not belong to white ones, why not go a step farther and decide that women do not belong to men unless the proprietorship be recognized as mutual?” In 1981, Searing was dubbed “the first deaf women’s libber” by Robert F. Panara, the first deaf professor of Deaf Studies at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, because of her pioneering work in the journalism field and her fierce independence as a woman who did not accept restrictions, nor follow expected traditions. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joan Naturale, Rochester Institute of Technology. Read more:When lesbians led the women’s suffrage movement19 facts about the 19th Amendment on its 100th anniversary Joan Naturale does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Happening today: Attend TechCrunch's free Miami meetup to hear how to raise money from Miami investors

    In just a few hours, we’re going to (virtually) meet up in the Magic City, Miami. Since we first let you know about our new Spotlight series, we’ve gotten a ton of registrations and some amazing submissions for our pitch-off. Everyone is welcome to attend today's event, but it's specifically programmed to help and highlight those in the Miami region.

  • Athens tackles heat and pollution with pocket-sized parks

    Tucked between rows of apartment blocks on an Athens street, a strip of green with a few trees, some plants and a bench offers a breathing space in the surrounding crush of concrete. The Greek capital has started creating "pocket parks", transforming small plots once ridden with garbage and weeds, in a bid to tackle its chronic pollution. "It's about creating green spaces, lowering the temperatures, giving quality of life and creating new reference points inside the city," Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said.

  • Criticism surfaces over Disney+ decision to block films with racist content from Kids Profile mode

    Disney is facing controversy from conservatives over perceived examples of “cancel culture.” Back in October 2020, the company made the decision to add a content warning in front of films on Disney+ featuring racist content.

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 20 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far.

  • From Miami Beach villa, man with alleged mob ties builds business empire ⁠— in Albania

    In a city where wealth is flaunted, Artur Shehu, 54, maintains a low profile. But the rare South Floridian from Albania has an intriguing past.

  • Costco Stock Gets an Upgrade After Giving Up Pandemic Gains

    Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly said "the market's contempt for Covid beneficiaries" is leading investors to overlook the longer-term gains the company will reap from the pandemic.

  • Wedding-dress designer Hayley Paige says she's changing her name after JLM Couture was granted control of the bridal brands' social-media accounts

    JLM Couture was granted a preliminary injunction against Hayley Paige. She's responding by changing her professional name, she said on Instagram.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Jared Kushner to write book covering ‘most tense and consequential moments’ in Trump administration

    Book will also deal with prison reform, trade deals, Trump’s impeachment, and administration’s response to coronavirus pandemic

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 35% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.

  • Former Aide Accuses Cuomo of Groping Beneath Her Blouse

    A sixth woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, according to a new report. According to the Albany Times Union, a member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, says the governor inappropriately groped her last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called to do work. A staff member had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a “minor technical issue involving his mobile phone” when the staffer found herself alone in the governor’s private residence on the second floor when he “closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her,” a source with direct knowledge of the allegation told the paper. The source reportedly told the paper that the woman, who is much younger than the 63-year-old governor, told Cuomo to stop and that her “broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.” Cuomo denied the allegations but called the story “gut-wrenching.” The new accuser is the fifth Cuomo staffer to come forward to accuse the governor of sexual misconduct. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, last month published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. Days later, former health-policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, according to the New York Times. Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. Anna Ruch, a former Biden campaign worker who has not worked for Cuomo, later accused the governor of giving her an unwanted kiss on the cheek at a wedding in 2019. She said the action left her “confused and shocked and embarrassed.” Former press aide Karen Hinton told the Washington Post last week that Cuomo, then head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, forced her into a “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate” embrace in a dimly lit Los Angeles hotel room in December 2000. Meanwhile, Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide who worked for Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal the governor acted inappropriately with her as well, calling her “sweetheart” and asking if she had a boyfriend. She detailed a May 2014 encounter with the governor in Albany’s executive mansion where she said the governor called her sweetheart, hugged her, kissed both of her cheeks, put his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist as they turned to have their photo taken by a photographer. “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said in a statement after the first two accusers came forward. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.” He added: “To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.” New York attorney general Letitia James announced last week that her office had received a referral from the Cuomo administration allowing for an independent investigation of their harassment claims. The sexual harassment allegations come as the New York governor is already embroiled in a scandal over his administration’s mishandling of nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic and the alleged attempt to coverup the number of deaths that occurred among the homes’ elderly residents that followed. A number of New York lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called on Cuomo to resign, though the governor has said there is “no way I resign,” saying the suggestion is “anti-Democratic.”

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • Chicago suburb to become first city to give Black residents reparations as vote on housing assistance draws close

    Evanston, Illinois, approved the measure in 2019 to financially compensate its Black residents to address wealth and opportunity gaps from historical racism and discrimination.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.Senate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'