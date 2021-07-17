Teens charged in robbery, death of man in Nambé

Jul. 17—SANTA FE, N.M. — Detectives have arrested three teenagers in the robbery turned homicide of a 19-year-old in Nambé in February.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios said Abram Martinez, Jacob Vigil and Christian Sherwood, all 17, have been charged in the Feb. 4 death of Isaiah Herrera.

Martinez, the alleged shooter, is charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy charges. Sherwood and Vigil are charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

It is unclear if any of the boys have an attorney.

"Sheriff's detectives have been persistent and dedicated following leads and details that resulted in the arrests of these three suspects," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a release. "I want to extend my thanks and congratulations to sheriff's investigators for their dedication and hard work, which will bring justice to Isaiah and his family."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Children's Court:

Santa Fe County deputies responded around 8 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a body lying in the road near Vista Herrera and County Road 119S. They found Herrera shot to death next to the road with several 9mm bullet casings around his body.

Relatives of Herrera told deputies he would often go out to the intersection to sell marijuana, but they did not believe he was involved in gang activity.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes showed Herrera walking out to the street to meet someone in a car. Herrera and the car move out of view of the cameras before the car is seen leaving the neighborhood from where Herrera's body was found.

A search of Herrera's Snapchat account revealed that Herrera had planned to meet Martinez to sell him marijuana and let him "hit" the vape pen. An FBI laboratory found the DNA from a vape pen found on Herrera was unlike Herrera's but included a "mixture of individuals." The DNA results are still pending.

During a search of Martinez's Snapchat account and phone deputies discovered he tried to sell a 9mm — which turned out to be stolen — six days after the homicide and wrote multiple rap lyrics about killing someone in the month's following the homicide.

Deputies watched Martinez's home in Española and saw he drove a car matching the one seen meeting Herrera in surveillance footage. A search of a tracking device on the car showed it traveled to Nambé the day of Herrera's death and then to Vigil's house in Española.

Earlier this month, detectives searched the home of Vigil and the hotel where Sherwood was staying with his grandmother. Vigil requested a lawyer but later spoke with deputies, telling them Martinez had killed Herrera while he and Sherwood were in the car.

He said Martinez and Herrera were outside the car when Martinez opened fire on him. Vigil told deputies Martinez had him grab marijuana products and a cellphone from Herrera before the three left.

He said Sherwood used the gun to shoot Herrera's cellphone before throwing it from the side of the road. Sherwood told deputies he saw Martinez cock the gun and shoot Herrera.