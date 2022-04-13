Teens charged in robbery of younger boy, 14

Apr. 12—SALEM — Two 16-year-olds have been charged with robbing a younger teen, 14, by holding him at the point of what turned out to be a BB gun early Monday evening on Palmer Street in Salem, police said.

Police were called to the area just after 5 p.m. for a report of a robbery and found a 14-year-old boy, visibly shaken and upset. He told officers that two people in masks had pushed him around a corner, held him at gunpoint and took clothing, a backpack and electronics from him.

They then left the area in a car.

Police and detectives from the criminal investigation division were able to identify the vehicle and put out a broadcast alerting nearby communities to be on the lookout, police said.

Lynn police spotted and stopped the vehicle a short time later.

Salem police detectives went over to Lynn, where they identified the suspects and found what turned out to be a black BB gun with the orange safety tip missing. Police said without that orange tip, the gun looked like an actual firearm.

The suspects, who are juveniles, are facing charges of armed robbery while masked; larceny of $1,200 or more; assault and battery; and assault with a dangerous weapon, a firearm.

Their cases will be heard in Salem Juvenile Court.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis