Teens charged with robbing delivery driver

Sep. 27—HIGH POINT — Five teenage boys accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver and stealing his car were caught after a chase into Davidson County, police said.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the driver reported to the High Point Police Department that he made a delivery in the 600 block of Paramount Street, where the five forced him inside the home, held him down, assaulted him and robbed him. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The teenagers drove off in the driver's vehicle.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office spotted the car, which sped away and eventually crashed into another vehicle along N.C. 109 in Thomasville. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The teenagers in the stolen car got out and ran after the crash. Thomasville Police Department officers and High Point Police officers set up a perimeter while a K-9 team from Thomasville searched for the teenagers.

Three were found and arrested in the search, and a fourth was spotted and arrested a short time later when he tried to get a ride with a passing motorist, police said. They were two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old from High Point and a 16-year-old from Thomasville.

A 17-year-old from High Point was arrested hours later.

Their names were not released.

All five were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle and were confined at the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.