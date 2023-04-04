Teens charged with robbing a Waffle House held up another a month earlier, SC cops say

Two Midlands teenagers who have been charged with robbing an area Waffle House were also arrested for previously holding up another of the chain restaurants, according to law enforcement officials.

Jye’kwuan Dae-Sean Brown, a 19-year-old Columbia resident, and Elgin resident Jalon Bradley, another 19-year-old, were charged for the March 7 armed robbery at the Waffle House on U.S. 601 in Lugoff, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said the duo has been charged for the Feb. 24 robbery of the Waffle House at the intersection of S.C. 34 and Interstate 77 in Ridgeway.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Information about how Brown and Bradley were connected to the robberies was not available.

Both teens were charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime from the February robbery, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show Bradley is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center after being charged with three counts of kidnapping, in addition to armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during violent crime, safe cracking and criminal conspiracy, in connection to the March Waffle House robbery. Bradley was tracked down by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s fugitive apprehension team in Sumter County on March 16.

On March 24, Brown was arrested by SLED on the same charges, but is no longer listed on the Kershaw County jail’s inmate roster.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said the teens were not the only people involved in the armed robbery in March.

“We expect more charges and more arrests in our ongoing investigation,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.

There was no word about how many other people were involved, their identities, potential charges they could be facing, or if any were also involved in the February robbery at the Ridgeway Waffle House.

Information about the teens possibly being involved in the robbery of any other Waffle House restaurants in the Midlands was not available.

At the time of the armed robberies, Brown was out on bond from a July 2, 2022, arrest, Richland County court records show. Brown is facing pending drug possession and weapons charges in addition to one count of failure to stop for a blue light, according to Richland County court records.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter Police Department have assisted in the investigations.