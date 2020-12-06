Teens charged in Thanksgiving murder of Black teen

Anthony Macpherson and Lucy Rutledge met up with Tavon Holder to sell him marijuana

Two 17-year-olds were charged with the murder of 19-year-old Tavon Holder on Thanksgiving night in Mobile, Alabama.

According to Fox 10 News, court records revealed that Anthony Macpherson and Lucy Rutledge met up with Holder to sell him marijuana.

Tavon Holder (via social media)

Macpherson shot Holder twice in his back at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Old Pascagoula Road. Alabama Live reports that Holder was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an online obituary, the night of the Nov. 26 murder just so happened to be the victim’s birthday. Holder was enlisted in the army and had aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

Rutledge, who is accused of assisting, and Macpherson were charged with murder and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Rutledge, who originally had a bond set at $75,000 and Macpherson with a $125,000 bond were released and appeared in court on Dec. 2.

#Justice4TavonHolder #BlackLivesMatter



On November 26, 2020, Tavon Holder was murdered by Anthony Macpherson and Lucy Rutledge — why mainstream news media failed to pick up this story is telling, as the murderers were recently released on bond! https://t.co/ePgKal1ufI — S. M. (@skynfuel) December 6, 2020

In an interview with Fox 10 News, Holder’s mother Natasha Myles — who reflected on her last moments with her son — said that she forgives the accused killers and her thoughts are with their families.

“My heart goes out to them because they’re kids,” Myles said. “I’m not cold hearted. I’m crying for them too and I’m like, ‘Why?'”

District Attorney Ashley Rich gave a stern reminder on the consequences of teenagers committing crimes.

“This case is a person example to – especially young people in the community – that if you commit a Class A felony, a violent felony offense even at the age of 17 you’re charged as an adult,” Rich said.

Justice for Tavon Holder.

Justice for those voices who cry out for an answer they’ll never receive.

Justice! And don’t be and don’t teach your family to have hearts full of inherently selfish and hateful dispositions. — kirstin™ (@kirstin) December 6, 2020

Many people on Twitter voiced their anger and disappointment with Holder’s death and the two teen suspects being released on bond. Singer Kirstin Maldonado tweeted, “Justice for those voices who cry out for an answer they’ll never receive.”

