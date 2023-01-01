Teens charged with theft

Dec. 31—Three 15-year-olds were taken into police custody after burglarizing vehicles in Mt. Juliet.

The suspects came into Mt. Juliet in a black Honda Ridgeline stolen out of Nashville and burglarized a total of 19 vehicles after entering the city. All three individuals remain in secure custody.

Each of the teenagers were charged with 19 counts of theft from a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, and simple possession of a legend drug. One of the teens was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

"We got a call of possible burglaries in progress," Mt. Juliet Police Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. "Our officers quickly got out there, saw them engaged in an active burglary of a car. When they saw the police car coming around the corner, they immediately took off."

The call about suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle came at around 3:45 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, the individuals quickly ran.

One of the suspects held a handgun in their hand as they fled. The armed individual was quickly apprehended.

"They set up a perimeter to locate the other two," Chandler said. "We also sent out a text alert, which is always helpful because it lets the community know what we're looking for so if they see something suspicious they can call us."

A motorist driving down Mt. Juliet Road saw two people running across the overpass toward the Exxon gas station and called the police to report the sighting.

"We knew that that was likely the suspects, so we relocated our search out to that location and took the remaining two into custody," Chandler said.

It is uncertain how the teenager with the weapon came into possession of the firearm, but Chandler said that it was likely an unreported stolen gun.

"This is a normal thing that happens across the United States where young people burglarize cars, mainly around large metropolitan areas," Chandler said. "The typical profile that we see in our suspects is that they are from Nashville ... they are of teenage age, typically 13 to around 20. They travel in groups and typically travel in stolen cars."

The Mt. Juliet Police Department advises residents to always lock their car, hide anything of value and to not leave a firearm in their vehicles. For those parking their car in residential areas, they suggest residents to turn on their exterior lighting.