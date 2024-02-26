Teens confront Mesa's toughest problems

Feb. 26—Opioid overdoses. Emergency callers suffering delusions. Deadly summer heat. Suicide attempts.

Last high school juniors and seniors week, City of Mesa staff presented teams of Mesa Public Schools with real data about the city collected by various departments.

Students then asked the professionals questions, researched and brain-stormed with their teammates to try and detect patterns in the data and develop recommendations for the city.

At tables strewn with laptops, soda cans and bags, like an all-night-session at a tech startup, the teens grappled with some of the most difficult issues in their community and tried to come up with solutions.

"It was just kind of overwhelming ... but pretty cool to learn about it," junior Emily Thompson said.

At the end of the two-day Hacktivate Mesa event, 18 teams of six students each presented their recommendations on various topics, and awards were distributed.

The judges included Deputy City Manager Scott Butler and council members Jenn Duff and Julie Spilsbury.

The teams tackling the issue of combating the heat island effect will turn their proposals into an actual grant request to the Bloomberg Philanthropies, which has a program specifically for youth-led climate projects.

This is the fifth year the city has held Hacktivate Mesa, and organizers took advantage of the new Post event space in the renovated Federal Building downtown.

This year continued the tradition of challenging Mesa's older high school students to tackle some of the city's most intractable and complex problems.

Students sought solutions to opioid addiction, mental health crisis calls, the urban heat island, third-grade literacy, water resilience and electric vehicle charging.

"One of the things that I appreciate about Hacktivate is that it embraces the fact that students already live in the real world and can contribute to real world challenges in meaningful ways," Mountain View English teacher Rachel Thune Real said.

"Oftentimes, students are told that high school is meant to prepare them for the real world, and I like that Hacktivate honors their lived experiences and encourages them to think about purposeful, data-driven decision making," Thune Real added.

City staffers who participated in Hacktivate Mesa backed up that sentiment, insisting they would take the students' suggestions to heart.

"There's topics here that we're waiting to see what they say," Mesa Special Projects Administrator Amanda Freeman said.

Det. Aaron Raine, Mesa PD's liaison on homelessness, said he was particularly interested to hear students' recommendations on opioids.

"Fresh eyes don't hurt," Raine said. "Especially eyes that aren't jaded."

911 call diversion

At the city, Freeman helps lead the city's initiative to divert 911 calls from police officers to mental health teams — something the city is very proud of.

But as students learned, implementing 911 call diversion is challenging and the city still has much to learn and refine.

A student team from Dobson High School looking at 911 call data noticed how often call codes were changed from the initial dispatch to the point after the first officers arrived.

The data hinted that accurately identifying mental health-related calls is an issue.

"To my understanding, oftentimes (police) weren't prepared for a behavioral crisis because the officers who showed up at the site were expecting something else, and they weren't trained or prepared for it," senior Shelby West said.

Junior Myah Calhoun said the group was shocked by the sheer volume of mental health calls to 911 and the group started asking questions about what was behind that.

They learned Arizona ranks low in the U.S. for behavioral health providers per capita.

The deficit in mental health providers "puts more pressure on police officers," Calhoun said.

The insights led to one of the group's ideas for improving crisis response, which was for every Mesa police officer to receive Crisis Intervention Team training.

The CIT course requires five days of training and "provides officers with the tools to professionally and humanely interact with persons with mental illness."

The group engaged in an earnest back-and-forth with Raine — who pushed back on their proposal. Wouldn't it be better to tackle the root cause of mental illness rather than rely on police officers, whose primary job is law enforcement, not therapy? he wondered.

Besides, he noted, not every police officer will be passionate about mental health issues.

West argued that there were too many mental health crises for police officers not to be passionate about the topic.

"We see it a lot in the data, how there's so many of these behavioral crisis calls that aren't seen as such," West said. "I think it's a really pressing issue that police officers should be trained for, just because it's happening so much."

Thompson added, "I think part of the reason we're passionate about it is because at our schools, this is a really big issue for people."

For Freeman, the dialogue between students and city employees — and lack of clear answers to complex issues — is part of the point of the event.

"Students get insight that everything is nuanced," she said of the work of city government.

But students hopefully also see that there's things that can be done to change the trajectory of these problems, she said.

Though they had to deal with difficult topics, the students participating in Hacktivate seemed excited by the work, and The Post buzzed with energy.

"We're just happy to be here," Thompson said. "We're happy that it was actually fun and educational."

At the end of the event, Mayor John Giles presented Thompson and the rest of the team, the Power Puff Girls, with one of three top prizes, winning for "Innovation."