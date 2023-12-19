Teens convicted in Linda Frickey case to stay in adult prison, according to court ruling

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The three teenage girls convicted in the 2022 fatal carjacking of Linda Frickey will stay in an adult women’s prison, according to a court ruling.

At a Monday hearing, a judge said the teens will continue to be held at the Jetson Correctional Center in Baker.

Disturbance over money leads to shot fired, arrest in Terrebonne Parish

Since the teenagers’ arrival, the state has temporarily moved 18 women to Angola to make room for the teenagers to be housed separately from the adult women, as required by federal and state policy.

The teens, Briniyah Baker, 17, Mar’Qel Curtis, 16, and Lenyra Theophile, 16, were convicted of fatally carjacking Frickey in the Mid-City area on March 21, 2022.

On Nov. 20, they accepted a plea deal for the charge of attempted manslaughter.

The fourth teen convicted in the case, John Honore, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a unanimous jury on Nov. 27.

Frickey’s husband has since decided to continue his lawsuit against the parents of the convicted teens.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.