Teens crash stolen car after breaking into vehicles in Peachtree City neighborhood, police say

Peachtree City police said three teens who wrecked a stolen vehicle are responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins.

According to Peachtree City police, the incident happened during the morning hours on Sunday.

Officers said they came across three teens in a stolen vehicle that crashed in the area of Peachtree Parkway and Walt Banks Road.

The vehicle was reportedly linked to several vehicle break-ins that occurred in the area of Lenox Drive.

Officials said they were able to take two of the three teens into custody.

Police are asking the public to be aware of the third teenager who may be asking for a ride to the DeKalb County area.

Peachtree City officers said they also found stolen guns during the crash.

Since the suspects are teens, their names will not be released. The investigation is ongoing.

