Teens crash stolen car while driving without lights to escape Hall deputies

A pair of teenagers are facing several charges after deputies say they stole a car, crashed it and then ran off into the woods.

Hall County deputies say they tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Atlanta Highway near Gainesville on Saturday night. The car sped off from the stop, going at least 20 miles over the speed limit.

As the driver turned onto Tumbling Creek Road, he shut off his headlights to try and escape from the deputy. When he did, he missed a turn and hit a median before crossing into oncoming traffic and crashing into some trees.

Both the driver and passenger, later identified as Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan, 18, and Joe Jean Roquemore, 18, ran off into the woods.

More than two hours later, Jordan and Roquemore were found in a neighborhood near Apache Circle, less than a mile away.

More Hall County deputies, a Hall County K9, Oakwood police and Gainesville police all participated in the search.

The car was found to have been stolen from DeKalb County.

Jordan, who was driving the car, faces a long list of traffic offenses including speeding and driving under the influence of drugs. He’s also charged with obstruction and theft by receiving stolen property.

Roquemore was charged with obstruction and possession of a dangerous drug.

