Teens in custody after crash, escaping into grocery store, witnesses say

Witnesses told Channel 9 a car with four teenagers inside crashed in east Charlotte, and three of teens inside ran into a grocery store.

Now: police response near Idlewild & Monroe roads in E. CLT. Witnesses say a car with 4 teens crashed, 1 ran away into traffic & 3 others ran into a store. The windshield has a bullet hole. Asking if the car was stolen, if this started as chase & if anyone is in custody. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ZrIenwMtRQ — Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) June 8, 2023

It happened in east Charlotte before 10 a.m. Thursday, along Idlewild Road near Monroe Road.

At this point, there’s no information available about how it was involved, but a purple sedan appeared to have driven onto the sidewalk, hitting shrubbery in the process.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura could see yellow police tape in the distance as well several police officers. People who live and work in the area had a lot of questions.

Viewer video shows a large police response outside an Aldi grocery store. Mike Bunch said he was working next door and saw the officers pull up with their guns in hand.

“They came hauling in, yes sir, they parked all along the hill here and as soon as they had it in park, they took off,” he said.

Bunch and other witnesses told Kustura one of the teens inside the car ran away into the road, but the remaining teens ran into the Aldi. Kustura spoke to a man who was inside when it happened.

“Were you surprised when you saw them run into the store?” Kustura asked.

“I figured something was wrong,” he said.

He described trying to get out of harm’s way.

“Just running, trying to find a way to hide so they went back to the storage area,” he said.

Minutes later, he said officers brought out three suspects. According to Bunch, police tackled the fourth suspect in the parking lot across the street.

“It is scary, it is very scary for sure,” Bunch said.

Kustura saw an apparent bullet hole through the windshield of the car, but MEDIC said it didn’t respond to any kind of shooting in the area.

Bunch is just thankful it ended peacefully.

“It is sad to see. The kids they brought out were maybe high school age, so that’s the saddest part to me,” he said.

Right now, we are still waiting for a response from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to figure out how this started, and if they have anyone in custody. We’re also working to learn if anyone was hurt in all of this.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

