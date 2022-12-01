Teen's death attributed to accidental rifle shot

Dec. 1—An 18-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after a rifle he was handling went off and killed a 17-year-old woman at a home, according to police.

Bethany Ann England was shot late the night of Nov. 22.

A police investigation revealed that an 18-year-old male at a residence in the 2100 block of Henry Street had been playing with a rifle in the same room the teenage girl.

The male pulled the trigger of the rifle, thinking the gun was unloaded. The rifle discharged, striking her and causing her death.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and he has been arrested for manslaughter as a result, according to a news release.

The man's name was not released.