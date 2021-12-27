Teen's death after being restrained at Wichita juvenile detention facility ruled a homicide

The death of 17-year-old Wichita resident Cedric Lofton, shown here, after he was restrained at a Wichita juvenile detention facility has been ruled a homicide by the Sedgwick County medical examiner.

A teenager's death after he was restrained at a Wichita juvenile detention facility has been ruled a homicide by the Sedgwick County medical examiner.

An autopsy report said Cedric Lofton, 17, of Wichita, died from complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position, the Wichita Eagle reported Monday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating circumstances surrounding Lofton's death last September, two days after he was restrained.

Officials after Lofton's death has publicly said he suffered no apparent life-threatening physical injuries that immediately pointed to a cause of death.

But the Eagle reported Monday that the autopsy report said that after a physical altercation with corrections staff at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, shackles were placed around Lofton’s ankles and he was moved to the floor of his cell and rolled to the prone position.

Lofton calmed down after being restrained, “making occasional snoring sounds,” and it wasn’t until four minutes later that corrections staff realized he didn’t have a pulse, the report said.

Staff then began administering chest compressions and called for rescue help. Lofton was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Death of restrained teen at Wichita juvenile facility ruled a homicide