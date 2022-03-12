Teen's Death + Low COVID-19 Counties + Parade Tragedy Court Date

MILWAUKEE, WI — Miss any stories in Wisconsin this week? Here are the top stories.

16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Milwaukee: Police

MILWAUKEE, WI — A Milwaukee teen died in the hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound, police said. Read more.

COVID-19 In WI: 7 Counties With 'Medium' Community Levels



MILWAUKEE, WI — The remaining 65 counties of the state have low virus levels, federal data showed. "Expect more progress next week," a health official said. Read more.

Waukesha Parade Suspect Will Face Trial In October: Report

WAUKESHA, WI — Darrell Brooks Jr., who is accused of ramming his SUV through a Christmas parade, will be tried in October, a judge said. Read more.

Kyle Rittenhouse's AR-15 Rifle Destroyed In Forensics Lab: Report

WISCONSIN — The rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot two protesters has been destroyed in a forensics lab, according to multiple reports. Read more.

Russian Oil Ban: Will Soaring Gas Prices Go Higher In Wisconsin?

WISCONSIN — The president announced the ban on Russian oil imports to isolate the country for its invasion of Ukraine, but gas prices could soar in WI. Read more.

Teen Charged In MKE Armed Robberies "Liked The Adrenaline": MPD

MILWAUKEE, WI — A 17-year-old from Wauwatosa was accused of robbing three people in Milwaukee and was arrested after a chase in Greenfield, police said. Read more.

