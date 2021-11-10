Teen's death second among siblings killed due to gun violence

Zanaya Davis holds photos of her sister who was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

The sound of gunfire and the tragedy that follows is far too familiar for a Shelby family that lost one of its own Tuesday.

Only 16 years old, Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of her home on Roberts Street in Shelby just before 4 p.m.

Poston was sitting in a car with at least one other person when bullets tore through the vehicle, at least one striking the Shelby High School student.

Her mother and two sisters were inside the house. When they heard the gunfire, the three women hit the floor, and one called 911.

The sisters say they opened the front door only to see their sister collapse on the porch and take her last breath.

Poston was taken to Atrium Health-Cleveland where she was pronounced dead.

Just two hours after the fatal shooting, Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said investigators were trying to find who was responsible for the girl’s death.

“This is a senseless loss of life. Our main goal is to find out who is accountable and to bring them to justice,” Ledford said.

By Wednesday morning, warrants were issued for Santana Almont Eaves Jr. The 20-year-old Shelby man faces charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Skyteria Poston is seen wearing a shirt remembering her brother who was shot and killed in Shelby years earlier.

Investigators expect more people to face charges in the shooting.

According to her two sisters, Skyteria Poston was a promising girl who was focused, determined and kind.

When she wasn’t working at Bojangles or going to class, she was having fun spending time with friends and family, they said.

Having just gotten her driver’s license, the teen wanted to buy a car and looked forward to her independence. A day that will never come.

Skyteria’s sister, Brandy Brooks, said gun violence has ripped through her family multiple times.

She said she, herself, was struck in the back by a bullet in 2019.

“So, I'm lucky to be here,” she said.

Her brother, Devosia Chatman, was shot and killed in Shelby at the age of 22 in 2017. No one was ever convicted of the crime.

“I want justice. I never got justice for my brother,” said Skyteria’s other sister, Zanaya Davis.

Skyteria Poston

Both women say Shelby has become unsafe due to guns in the wrong hands.

Earlier this year, the Shelby Police Department reported that 56 calls for shots fired had come into 911 in just the first two months of 2021.

Brooks said she thinks all the gunfire at the hands of teenagers falls not only on them but their parents.

She and her sister said they both not only want justice for their sister, but they hope for a change in Shelby so parents can feel safe letting their children play outside.

