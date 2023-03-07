Teens drive alleged stolen Kia off a Minneapolis overpass in an attempt to evade police

NextShark

Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into a videoed attack on a man suspected of abusing his adopted cats to death and sharing the act on social media. The incident occurred on Feb. 25 when a group of six individuals surrounded the alleged animal abuser, only identified by his surname Lee, at a commercial plaza after being tipped off by an overseas individual. While the group did not specify the origin of the feces, a Weibo user claimed that it was human waste.