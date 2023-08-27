Teens driving cars stolen from downtown Falls hotels collide on parkway

Aug. 27—Niagara Falls police are investigating a Saturday morning crash on the Niagara Scenic Parkway involving two vehicles stolen from downtown hotels.

Niagara Falls Police had been investigating a report that a white Hyundai Sonata had been stolen from a downtown hotel parking lot. Around 8:15 a.m., officers spotted the Hyundai and attempted to stop it, according to Falls Police Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn.

Officers noticed that a blue Kia Forte was following behind the stolen Hyundai. It was later determined that the Kia had also been stolen Saturday morning from another hotel downtown. Both vehicles fled from officers and continued toward the parkway.

While heading east on the parkway, both vehicles were trying to evade pursuing police when the Kia appeared to hit the curb, blow a tire and swerve into the Hyundai, causing both vehicles to crash. The Kia rolled, ejecting the male driver. The operator of the Hyundai subsequently pulled over.

No police vehicles were involved in the crash. No other civilian vehicles were involved.

The 15-year-old driver in the Hyundai was not injured and was taken into custody. The 16-year-old driver of the Kia suffered a broken arm and internal injuries and was rushed to Erie County Medical Center by an AMR ambulance. Both teens are Cheektowaga residents, according to Munn.

Niagara Falls Police Crash Management was on scene investigating the crash. The eastbound lanes of the parkway were closed for almost five hours to process the scene and remove the vehicles and debris from the road.

Falls police had reportedly been responding to several reports of vehicle break-ins at area hotels Saturday morning, according to reports from the scene.

According to police at the scene, a white Kia Soul was also located behind a downtown hotel Saturday morning. The engine was running and it had steering column damage as well as a flat tire. A check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cheektowaga. It's believed it may be related to the juveniles suspects.