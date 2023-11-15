Teens driving on Lafayette's southside shot at by people in another car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three teenagers were uninjured after the car behind them fired shots at the truck they were in near Commanche Trail.

The two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were northbound on Commanche Trail about 9: 15 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle behind them fired several shots at their truck, Lafayette police said.

The teens in the truck managed to evade their attackers and call 911, police said. They told officers they had no idea why anyone would shoot at them, police said.

Several bullets hit the truck, and a few bullets hit a house in the 2300 block of Beck Lane, police said. No one inside house was injured, police said.

No one has been arrested, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

