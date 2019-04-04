Teens drop eloquent climate change testimony on Congress

There's a brand new committee in the U.S. House of Representatives — the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis — and the group used its first-ever hearing to call on four young environmental leaders to testify. Their age is particularly relevant, as these youthful citizens are destined to experience the worsening consequences of a globally disrupted climate.

Two of the witnesses were teenagers, including 18-year-old Aji Piper, a plaintiff in the ongoing "children's climate lawsuit." Piper is one of 21 children, adolescents, and young adults suing the U.S. government for supporting a national energy system that emits prodigious amounts of heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and ultimately threatening their right to a prosperous future.

To avoid many of the most ruinous effects of climate change — namely debilitating droughts, historic flooding, and deadly wildfires — the United Nations has concluded modern civilization must slash carbon emissions to basically zero by 2050 — something "that is possible within the laws of chemistry and physics but doing so would require unprecedented changes," said Jim Skea, a climate scientist who led the recent, damning U.N. climate report.

"2050 is just 30 years from now," Representative Kathy Castor, chair of the climate committee, said at the Thursday hearing. "All of you will be about our age." Castor is 52.

The new congressional committee has the specific task of recommending to the House of Representatives laws and actions that would limit the adverse societal consequences of climate change, though with the highest carbon dioxide levels in millions of years, Earth is already locked in for significant changes. The warming trend is unquestionable , even though winter (as Republicans are consistently pleased to point out) still comes around each year.

Thank you, @RepHuffman, for acknowledging the validity and importance of the constitutional right to a healthy atmosphere and safe climate for youth and future generations. @ClimateCrisis #youthvgov #ActOnClimate #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/lS50KQMK6d — Our Children's Trust (@youthvgov) April 4, 2019

Representatives spent the morning asking the young witnesses — which also included Louisiana's Lindsey Cooper (a state coastal policy analyst), Chris Suggs (an 18-year-old student in North Carolina), and Melody Zhang (co-Chair of Young Evangelicals for Climate Action) — about how climate change has impacted their home states. The young witnesses cited many of the same events that have been documented by scientists, such marked increases in extreme precipitation and flooding, smoke-inundated cities, and vanishing coastlines.

“It takes a huge toll on our economy,” said Suggs, noting that U.S. Route 70 in North Carolina — a main corridor — has gone underwater.

SEE ALSO: Will the sluggish U.S. ever make aggressive carbon cuts to rival Europe's?

Most of the representatives expressed gratitude for the young climate leaders burgeoning efforts, and even lamented the federal government's failure to rein in carbon emissions — decades after legendary NASA scientist James Hanson warned that climate change was underway. "For four decades we’ve had a bipartisan consensus to do nothing," said Representative Sean Casten, a Democrat from Illinois.

But not all committee members were as receptive to the witnesses' views (which are backed by U.S. government scientists) that climate change is a momentous future problem, one that's attributable to humans. Gary Palmer, a Republican from Alabama, told the young leaders to remember that "the climate has a history, it’s always been changing" and to be aware of the planet's "natural variations." This is a well-trodden attempt — repeatedly espoused by Republicans — to sow doubt about human responsibility for climate change.

"Shame on Mr. Palmer for trying to feed these kids fossil fuel-funded denialist talking points when they’re the ones who actually have it right," Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Penn State University, said over email. "If Mr. Palmer were truly interested in, and familiar with, the actual science of climate change, he would know that human activity is responsible for all of the warming of the planet, as natural factors (like volcanoes and small changes in solar output) actually OFFSET some of the warming temporarily."