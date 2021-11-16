Teens drove down Horry highway with woman on car in attempted murder, police allege

A pair of teenage boys kidnapped, raped and attempted to murder a young woman during an armed carjacking on Halloween at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University, according to arrest warrants.

Ja’Real Tavon Warren, 17, of Green Sea, and Mije Basnight, 16, were both arrested separately last week on numerous charges related to the incident that occurred at The Cove at Coastal Carolina. Warren remains in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, while Basnight was remanded to the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to Conway Police.

Warrants released for Warren detail the defendants, carrying at least one pistol, approaching the 19-year-old woman while she was in her 2015 Suburu Legacy, stealing her phone, choking her and threatening to kill her if she didn’t participate in sexual acts.

They then backed into the victim with her car, causing her to land on the trunk, and drove “at a high rate of speed” down S.C. 544 until she was thrown from vehicle, according to the warrant for attempted murder.

Warrants for Basnight cannot be released due to his status as a juvenile defendant, according to Conway spokeswoman June Wood, though Warren’s warrants describe a co-defendant participating in the acts.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted jointly by police departments for Conway and CCU, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and United States Marshalls Service, and police urge anyone with information to call 843-248-1790.