Teens end up in ‘precarious location’ while hunting off trail, Hawaii rescuers say

Two teenage hunters were rescued after getting stuck in a “precarious location” while trekking off trail, Hawaii rescuers say.

The boys were with their four dogs in Kaneohe on Wednesday, Feb. 21, when they got stuck and were unable to continue, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

“(The hunters) were off trail near Hamama Falls, but they were not on the Hamama Falls Trail,” Jaimie Kinard Song, public information officer for the department, said in a phone interview with McClatchy News.

Rescuers said they arrived on scene shortly after 11 a.m. and hiked on foot to reach the boys, making it to their location in less than an hour.

The boys, who were not hurt, were airlifted out of the area, rescuers said.

The rescue helicopter was sent out again to lower a rope system for the dogs, officials said.

After using the rope system to help the dogs, rescuers said they led them to the trailhead.

Kaneohe is about 10 miles northeast of Honolulu.

