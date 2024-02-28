Three Wyoming High School students accused of sexually assaulting another teen are expected to enter into a plea agreement in juvenile court Wednesday.

Prosecutor Chris Feldhaus said three freshmen dragged the victim into the locker room four times as he tried to escape during the April 28 attack.

The incident happened after school during a sports practice and surveillance footage captured portions of the attack that happened outside of the locker room, investigators said.

One of the teens was charged with rape, the other two were charged with gross sexual imposition. All of them are also charged with hazing and kidnapping.

Court documents state that all the teens have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. It is unclear if the charges against the teens have been altered as part of that agreement.

None of the teens are currently detained. The teen charged with rape was held in juvenile detention for multiple weeks after his arrest but was then released to his parents on an electronic GPS monitoring unit. Magistrate Latoya Maley released the other teens to their parents on monitoring units shortly after their arrests.

Wyoming City Schools Superintendent Tim Weber told The Enquirer following the incident that the district was launching its own investigation, but that he could not comment on the individual discipline of students due to state and federal laws.

The district said in a statement Tuesday these laws also prevent them from saying whether any of the teens accused in this case are still attending school in the district.

None of the teens have had any prior contact with the juvenile court, their lawyers said. The Enquirer has not named the accused teens due to their ages.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday before Magistrate Maley.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teens expected to plead in Wyoming sex assault case