Teens to face trial for alleged Westmont Hilltop school threats; attorneys debate idea of 'plot'

Jan. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A preliminary hearing Thursday for two teens charged with planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School included footage of the duo inside the building and testimony that another student was told that Logan Pringle would return again to "finish what he started."

Charges against Pringle and alleged co-conspirator Preston Hinebaugh were held for court, including two new counts against Pringle — criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit the act.

The hearing also included testimony that was often debated by prosecutors and Pringle's and Hinebaugh's defense attorneys about how the teens accessed the building that day and whether any terror plot was planned.

During nearly four hours of testimony that included statements about school protocol, concealed Snapchat conversations and a "destroyed" cellphone, Hinebaugh's defense attorney, Matthew Zatko, portrayed the case as a trespassing incident embellished into something far more serious solely on the basis of statements Pringle made about the school that expelled him back when he was 13 years old.

Cambria County prosecutors disagreed.

To present their case, they called on a Westmont junior who said she was once on Pringle's hit "list" and was advised on Dec. 7 that the teen was "armed" inside the school earlier that day.

Upper Yoder Township criminal investigator John Blake also said Hinebaugh and Pringle offered far different explanations about their relationship — and why they left their vocational school before classes ended that day to enter the Westmont school together.

'A way back in'

Pringle was expelled by Westmont Hilltop in 2018 after a series of incidents — first throwing a lit match on an occupied classroom's carpet and later, threats to "shoot up" the high school made to his Sunday school classmates, police said.

Upper Yoder Police Chief Donald Hess said he told Pringle and his family personally that the youth should never set foot on the school's grounds again.

And following a juvenile court hearing in late 2018, Cambria County Judge David Tulowitzki put the order in writing.

Westmont Hilltop High School Principal Lynn Clement said the district was concerned about Pringle's intentions dating back to 2018.

She recalled unsettling "drawings" found in Pringle's locker when he was a seventh-grader that year, including sketches of "doors" and an "ideal location" that she said supported his intent.

One cartoon depicted "a purge," she said, and added that Pringle later advised peers "he just had to find a way back in."

Prosecutors said Thursday that Pringle was starting to set that plan in motion last month.

Surveillance footage showed Hinebaugh, a student at Westmont Hilltop, walking into the building with Pringle on Dec. 7.

Pringle's hat was down "over his eyes" and he stood behind Hinebaugh.

Once staff "buzzed" them into a secure entryway, both entered the school office and were handed COVID-19 masks.

The recording showed that Pringle, behind Hinebaugh, was in the office for no more than three seconds — either turning away or heading back to the door most of that time before reentering the secure vestibule.

Hess said Pringle's body language indicated the pair were up to something, noting that the teen often turned away from staff. Investigator Blake later added that Pringle told him he "got scared" he'd be recognized after he saw Clement through her office doorway.

Hinebaugh passed through the office — as is district protocol for returning to the school — but then went to the doorway and pushed open a latched door for Pringle to follow him in.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer and Assistant DA Matt Gribler described the move as an "overt act" to support criminal intentions.

Zatko and Pringle's attorney, Ashlan Clark, disagreed.

Zatko argued that Pringle already had access the moment he walked into the school office.

And he disputed the investigator's belief that the pair were tracking surveillance cameras and doors without alarms as part of a plot, noting there was no audio recording.

The fact that Hinebaugh posted a photo of Pringle inside the school with the caption "He's Back" attached is no proof either, Zatko said, adding that if the teens were planning a serious crime, "why advertise it?"

Hess said years of FBI investigations have shown school shooters have taken that kind of step many times — opting to provide "leakage," or hints, about their plans.

Sometimes, those hints weren't discovered before it was far too late, investigators said.

Differing narratives

Pringle, still held in prison, appeared for court in faded red prison garb and a wrinkled windbreaker.

He was seated next to Clark, his court-appointed public defender.

Hinebaugh, whose family posted $40,000 to bail him out after Christmas, appeared in a modern navy blue suit coat and black slacks.

He sat at the same table with Zatko, his private attorney.

Neither teen addressed the court.

Blake said both spoke to police about the Dec. 7 incident, providing different accounts.

Blake said Hinebaugh told him that Pringle "followed him" into the school that day to show him "his old locker" even though he didn't want Pringle to join him.

But Pringle said the pair planned to go inside together, Blake said.

Blake said one teen said Pringle was showing him where he used to drink the energy drink Red Bull at the entryway near the gymnasium.

Blake said Hinebaugh told police Pringle was just an "acquaintance" who was banned from his home after accidentally firing a shotgun into his basement wall.

Pringle, he said, described Hinebaugh as his "best friend" who stayed in "constant" contact with him, even after the gunfire incident.

A search warrant has been delivered to operators of the social media app Snapchat to release details of the pair's conversations, Neugebauer said, but at this point a response hasn't been received.

Pringle's phone was seized as evidence. But Hinebaugh's phone was "smashed" and destroyed the day the teens visited the school, Blake said.

The teen blamed a battery issue for causing him to break the phone, the investigator added.

Hinebaugh first attended Westmont Hilltop in 2020, more than a year after Pringle was suspended.

Zatko questioned whether his client ever knew that Pringle was court- ordered to stay away from the school.

A Westmont Hilltop junior and fellow Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center student testified she warned Hinebaugh about Pringle — that he threatened to shoot up the school and even added her name to his "list" for not having a sexual relationship with him.

Around 11 a.m. on the day Pringle entered the school, she said, Hinebaugh told her about it, adding that Pringle was "armed" before he left, but not to "freak out about it."

Hinebaugh assured her she had nothing to worry about — a story the teenage girl said she didn't think much of until another friend showed her a Snapchat message that confirmed Pringle accessed the building.

"It was a big surprise that it was actually real," she said, adding that it scared her to the point she told her mother two days later.

Zatko noted that the teenage girl left out one point on the stand — her statement to Blake that Pringle would be back to "finish" his shooting plan.

District Judge Kevin Price said that's a matter that can be litigated at the Common Pleas level, where the fate of the charges are up for decision.

Turning to address the 17-year-olds facing criminal charges as adults, he echoed the same to Hinebaugh and Pringle.

"It's not my job to find you guilty or not guilty," he said, noting that the commonwealth's burden Thursday was to show whether it has a case.

"But up there (at the Cambria County Courthouse), that's where credibility comes into play."