Teens face vandalism charges after racial incident

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·3 min read

Mar. 11—NEWBURYPORT — The city's Human Rights Commission and Police Department released a statement condemning racist vandalism found next to an office at The Tannery in late January.

The carpet outside The Actor's Studio of Newburyport had to be replaced after someone painted a racial slur.

"This epitaph is hateful and harmful. We cannot say strongly enough that we condemn such expressions and acts, whether rendered with malice, in jest, rebellion or for attention," the statement reads. "Words (and images and symbols) such as the one placed outside of the Actor's Studio are a constant reminder of the biases and discrimination that have flowed through American society against people of color."

The statement released Tuesday comes roughly two weeks after Newburyport police summonsed three teenagers to juvenile court on vandalism charges. The teen who painted the racial slur also faces a malicious destruction of property charge.

Marc Clopton, who founded The Actor's Studio in 1991, discovered the graffiti Jan. 31, hours before the first day of Black History Month. It was painted only feet away from his small poster dedicated to late civic rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said the 14-year-olds implicated in the case live in Newburyport, Newbury and Gloucester, and were summonsed to court Feb. 22. The court has yet to hear the cases but is expected to do so soon, he added.

In February, Simons said police do not believe the graffiti was targeting anyone at The Actor's Studio.

A Human Rights Commission spokesperson said the release of an official statement from the group was delayed in order to include several voices from within the organization.

"As a nation grappling with a legacy of racism and confronting a disturbing rise in hate speech, we must take every opportunity to collectively stand up to and reject all expressions of hate," the statement reads. "We can't normalize them, or give them power, or let them sow disrespect, division or violence. Words (and images and symbols) such as the one placed outside of The Actor's Studio this week are a constant reminder of the biases and discrimination that have flowed through American society against people of color."

After he made the discovery, Clopton wrote a letter to The Daily News saying he would like to speak to those responsible.

"I am assuming you are young, based on the style of your graffiti, so I have hope that you might learn from this experience. Whoever you are, you have displayed an abysmal lack of humanity in going out of your way to promote hate and racism," Clopton wrote. "What you did is wrong and illegal, but the conversation can't end there. I hope, with all my heart, that we might have a conversation so that I might understand how you came to feel the need to take such an action, and that you might understand the consequences of what you did."

A phone call to Clopton for reaction was not returned Wednesday.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.

REFER: To read the city's statement, see Page 7.

