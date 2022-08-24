Teens facing felony charges

Aug. 23—Two teenagers are facing felony charges after they fled from police during a drug investigation.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, undercover officers arranged to buy an ounce of marijuana from Joeangel Juarez, 17, at a West 10th Street business on Aug. 16. As the officers watched Juarez and Jzyaiaz Llanez, 17, leave a home on Noble Avenue in a Chevrolet Malibu and head toward the business, they saw them blow through a stop sign at 10th Street and Whitaker Avenue.

The officers tried to pull the teenagers' car over, but they evaded the officers. According to the report, Llanez crashed the car at 33rd Street and West County Road and he and Juarez ran away, but were apprehended a short time later.

During a search of the car, officers found an ounce of marijuana and during a search of the home on Noble, they found five clear baggies of marijuana and a THC cartridge, the report stated.

Juarez was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest, delivery of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, less than four grams. He was released from the Ector County jail Aug. 18 after posting surety bonds totaling $14,000.

Llanez was arrested on suspicion of two counts of evading in a motor vehicle, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident causing $200 or more in damage. He was released from jail after posting surety bonds totaling $12,000.