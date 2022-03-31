Teens facing second-degree murder charge after fatal shooting at KC Hall in Opelousas

A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Opelousas.

Patrons were leaving the building on Feb. 6 when someone shot from a car leaving the parking lot, located on Highway 3043, witnesses told the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Damien Lastrapes Jr., 19, was shot. He was dropped off at a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses identified the people in the car by their nicknames. Crime Stoppers tips also came in after the shooting, spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a release.

In other news: Teens who commit violent crimes in Lafayette Parish to be prosecuted as adults, DA says

One 17-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The juvenile was booked into a juvenile detention facility. A warrant has been issued for a second 17-year-old who also was charged with second-degree murder.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: Teens charged in fatal February shooting at KC Hall in Opelousas