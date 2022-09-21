Teens fighting in street leaves 4 people shot, no one in custody, DeKalb police say

A fight in the middle of the street between a group of teens left four people shot, police said.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, DeKalb County police responded to a home in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane after a woman said she was in her home when she was grazed by a bullet.

The woman told police a large group of teens were fighting in the middle of the street when she heard gunshots.

Shortly after, police stopped two vehicles they believe fled from the location near Memorial Drive and Village Square. Officials say they found two teens with gunshot wounds who said they were originally at Pennybrook Lane and were transported to a local hospital.

Another victim, a man in his 20s arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and told officials they were also in the area where the shooting occurred when they were shot.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.

