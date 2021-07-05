For teens, finding a summer job was nigh impossible. Things have changed

Rob Wile
·5 min read

Nineteen-year-old Little Havana resident Lucas Blanco had never worked a summer job before. But he needed some extra cash.

Lucky for him, Azucar ice cream shop owner Suzy Batlle needed workers. Fast.

“I would be willing to hire anyone capable of serving an ice cream,” Batlle said.

So despite his only ice cream experience being a familiarity with Azucar’s famed eclectic flavors, Blanco is now working as a scooper at the stalwart Calle Ocho parlor, making above minimum wage (he and Batlle declined to say how much), until he returns to college in Tennessee in the fall.

Faced with an unprecedented labor shortage sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, South Florida restaurants are increasingly turning to high school and college students to take shifts. It’s a trend seen nationwide — where the unemployment rate for 16- to 19-year-olds stands at 9.6%, the lowest it’s been since 1953 — but one that is now especially noticeable in the hospitality-heavy Miami metro area.

“That’s who I’m hiring now,” said Batlle. “They’re trainable, thank god.”

The trend stands in contrast to a decades-long pullback in teen hiring, something economists have attributed to a multitude of factors including increased enrollment in school, and a decline in entry-level jobs. During the pandemic, teen summer employment hit its lowest point since the Great Recession, according to a Pew study.

But this summer, local hospitality captains say, teens searching for a job should be able to find one. Across the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill chain in South Florida, about 50% more teens are working this summer than in summers past, said Flanigan’s owner Jimmy Flanigan.

“Because we knew we were short-staffed, I made sure I reached out to my kids’ friends and their parents.” Flanigan estimated he personally hired at least 10 youngsters for summer roles, usually in the front of the restaurant, like hosts and bussers.

Economists are still not entirely certain about the cause of the labor shortage. While there is some evidence that generous unemployment benefits have kept some workers sidelined, other causes, like skills mismatches, too-low pay, retirements, and ongoing fears of exposure to the virus have also made it difficult to hire, especially in hospitality.

For now, teens are benefiting — including ones in South Florida. Data from payroll software provider Gusto show teens have been making up a record portion of new hires in the Miami metro area. In June 2019, 15- to 19-year-olds made up 15% of all new hires; this June, they made up 49% — nearly half of all new employees.

And they’re earning more, too. In the metro area encompassing Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, wages for 15- to 19-year-olds in service-sector jobs have increased from $8.43 a year ago (June 2020) to $10.66 (June 2021).

Teens can now expect to earn above the minimum wage, according to the restaurateurs interviewed. Flanigan said one young hostess was making about $1,600 over two weeks.

“Even if they’re coming to work for Flanigan’s, we have to be mindful that Chili’s can also pay them like us,” Flanigan said. “Wage inflation is real.”

AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist with jobs website Indeed, said this summer is a prime opportunity for teens looking to gain work experience.

“There’s elevated demand for workers, with some employers hiring urgently and offering hiring incentives,” she said in an email. “Teens are already taking advantage of employers’ tightening demand for workers.”

Miami Grill has seen a flood of teen applicants this summer for its vacancies.
Miami Grill has seen a flood of teen applicants this summer for its vacancies.

South Florida fast-food chain Miami Grill has seen a surge of teen applicants this summer. Partner and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Vogel said he has never experienced such difficulties hiring in his 33 years in the restaurant industry. As a result, while some owners often hesitate to hire minors because of Florida’s strict work laws governing them, such concerns are being cast aside to meet the current challenge.

“Now more than ever [teen workers] are serving as a bridge to help us until the labor market crunch eases up,” Vogel said.

Still, those work laws are strictly enforced by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Michael Elkins, a labor law attorney and managing partner at Corcoran & Elkins in Davie, said there are different work hours allowed for different age groups: one set for minors aged 15 and younger, and another for minors aged 16-17.

All minor workers in Florida are barred from working for more than six consecutive days a week, with no more than four continuous hours without a 30-minute break period.

Elkins said he recently resolved a dispute for a client who had employed a minor to cover a shift in a pinch.

“They’re out there enforcing,” Elkins said of DBPR officials. “That’s how my client got hit. An investigator popped in and they got dinged.”

Flanigan said teen schedules “are always interesting” because they are often traveling or enrolled in summer classes or participating in extracurricular activities — or all of the above.

Mary Catherine Lori&#xe9;, 19, works the cash register as fellow teen employees Dave Buitrago, 18; Samantha Su, 19; Kyle Ng, 16; and Michael Concordia, 19, work beside her at the Sushi Maki in Dadeland.
Mary Catherine Lorié, 19, works the cash register as fellow teen employees Dave Buitrago, 18; Samantha Su, 19; Kyle Ng, 16; and Michael Concordia, 19, work beside her at the Sushi Maki in Dadeland.

Abe Ng, owner of Sushi Maki, said each of his six open restaurants in Miami-Dade now has at least one or two college- or high school-aged workers. Some are interns in white-collar roles who Ng believed would benefit from exposure to the restaurants’ everyday workings.

“A shift here, a shift there makes all the difference in the world,” he said.

Ng said occasionally the youngest workers need extra training. Patrons, he said, are forgiving.

“They know how challenging things are right now,” Ng said of summer diners. “People have been patient and are working with us.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady Doesn't Only Collect Super Bowl Rings, Check Out His Car Collection

    The football GOAT has a car collection as impressive as his skills on the field!

  • Baby boomers face financial distress and age discrimination

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • Some Chinese shun grueling careers for 'low-desire life'

    Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.” Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life." Guo, 44, became a freelance writer in Dali, a town in Yunnan province known for its traditional architecture and picturesque scenery.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • Houzz Tour: A New Build With Classic Cottage Style (20 photos)

    Interior designer Judith Balis wanted to create a new home that felt like it had history. “We wanted this home to feel like a cottage,” she says of the Boise, Idaho, house she designed and built in collaboration with the builders at Tradewinds General Contracting. Using soft arches for openings and niches,...

  • 20 Jobs Where You Can Make $60,000 Out of College

    Finding a job that pays $60,000 with no experience can give you a jump-start on your financial future. For example, earning around $60,000 annually will allow you to live comfortably in some major...

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Why someone 30 years older than you — or younger — could be the key to your next job

    CIRKEL was founded in 2018 by Japp, a millennial, who early in her career, had noticed a huge gap between the 20-somethings she worked with and baby boomers like her parents, who had decades of experience, but were forced to retire or start secondary careers due to ageist hiring trends. After a mutual friend, Marci Alboher, vice-president of Encore.org, introduced us, I reached out to Japp with a few questions to get her take on how an intergenerational relationship can help us succeed in the new world of work. Hannon: How is the importance of career and professional development changing and why for people 50+ is it increasingly essential?

  • 3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

    Though claiming that early means collecting less money each month, it could still work to your advantage to file at that age.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. First and foremost, you need to become...

  • Oil row flares as UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

    The United Arab Emirates on Sunday criticised the current oil output deal among OPEC+ alliance members as unjust, escalating a row that could derail the energy market's post-pandemic recovery.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • More than 1,000 businesses worldwide were hit by this weekend’s ransomware attack

    A breach at IT services company Kaseya has led to more than 1,000 businesses becoming infected with ransomware over the US July 4 holiday weekend.

  • There are plenty of jobs, but not enough people to fill them. What’s going on?

    The U.S. created 850,000 new jobs in June. Great. Yet 9 million people who likely would be working right now had there been no pandemic are still sitting at home.

  • You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead

    It's an unfortunate reality that some of the best places to retire and the most affordable places to retire don't have a ton of overlap. Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential...

  • The Workweek Shouldn’t Matter in Retirement. But It Does for Our Columnist

    Living in Retirement: Forty years of working Monday to Friday has left its mark on our columnist, who wrote this column on a weekday instead of a Saturday or a Sunday.

  • How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 50 Major US Cities

    Are you making enough to live comfortably in your city? Find out the ideal salary you need to afford life in America's 50 biggest cities.

  • GM Crushes Ford in Truck Wars but Loses Q2 Sales Crown to Toyota

    The global semiconductor shortage has weighed on auto production this year, constraining U.S. sales despite strong demand. Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) became the top-selling automaker in the U.S. for the first time ever, edging out General Motors (NYSE: GM).

  • Welcome to dystopia: getting fired from your job as an Amazon worker by an app

    This is the most boring possible Terminator sequel - the robots are here to text you snidely that you won’t need to come into work ever again An Amazon Flex driver loads her personal vehicle with packages outside the 1.2m sq ft BWI2 Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images We were initially anxious about the introduction of robots into our workforce because of the potential disappearance of manual labor jobs. Robots would take over factories, we

  • Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations Mount as Summer Begins

    If Southwest can't get its operations back on track quickly, the airline could squander the growth opportunities it has been pursuing over the past year. Last month, Southwest Airlines canceled 2,687 flights, an average of about 90 per day. A problem with a weather data provider on June 14 caused Southwest to delay more than 1,400 flights.